Economic blockade must end: Home Minister

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday urged the Manipur government to bring back normality in the state by removing the economic blockade imposed on its highway by a Naga group.

An indefinite economic blockade has been called by the United Naga Council (UNC) to oppose the Manipur government’s decision to create seven new districts — Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin — in the landlocked state.

Rijiju visited Manipur on Friday and met Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh over the situation. He also visited the areas worst-hit by the blockade imposed by the Nagas.

“The ground situation in Manipur continues to be worrisome and the Central government wants that law and order prevail in the state. I have taken stock of the situation caused due to the economic blockade. There is a constitutional duty of the state government to bring back normality and they should ensure that there is no blockade along the highway,” Rijiju told media.

The blockade on National Highway two has been continuing since November 1, crippling normal life in the northeastern state.

“This is a humanitarian crisis. Whatever assistance from the central government is required, we will give. The economic blockade called by Nagas must be lifted immediately for the benefit of all,” Rijiju added.

Rijiju attacked the state government for failing to deal with the situation.

“The state government has so far not been able to end the blockade. It must end as soon as possible as law and order is the responsibility of the state government. Nobody will be allowed to take political advantage out of a humanitarian crisis where common people are suffering,” Rijiju averred.

He told Singh that his government cannot escape from its responsibility to manage the situation.

“Nobody will be allowed to add to the sufferings of the people, not even the state government. The central government is also not shying away from its responsibility,” Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh lashed out at Singh for failing to end the blockade, too.

“This has been an extremely distressing situation caused by the continuous blockade of National Highway 2, which has caused an acute shortage of essential and other goods in Manipur and breakdown of law and order,” Singh said.

Since November 1, trucks carrying supplies to state capital, Imphal, have been stopped at National Highway 2, the lifeline for the valley. Even the Trans Asian Highway has not been spared.

The economic blockade was upgraded to a ‘total shutdown’ on November 25 after the arrest of United Naga Council president Gaidon Kamei.

Then, a curfew was imposed in parts of Imphal valley after a protest called against the blockade turned violent last month. Over 50 vehicles going from Imphal to the Naga-dominated hill districts have been torched in the last few days.