Doctors operate on woman’s tongue after ritual

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Doctors operate on woman’s tongue after ritual

Indian woman slices off own tongue, gives it up as offering at temple in Jharkhand

Gulf News
 

Patna: A woman sliced off her tongue and gave it up as an offering at a Hindu temple in Jharkhand.

This is the second such instance of sacrificial ritual reported in the past month.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at a temple dedicated to the deity Kali, at Kundu village in Lohardaga district.

Reports said the woman, in her 30s, visited the temple to offer prayers to the deity.

She sliced off her tongue with a knife and then offered it at the altar. The matter came to light when the family members rushed to the temple looking for the woman, after she did not return home.

The woman was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors were able to save what was left of her tongue in an hourlong surgery.

“As the [woman] was brought in late by her family members, it was practically impossible for us to stitch the same slit half again. However, she has undergone surgery and is considerably fine now. She is able to utter some words and eat few solid foods,” a local surgeon Dr Anant Sinha who conducted the operation told the media on Sunday.

Last month, a man had killed himself by slitting open his throat with a sharp edged knife at Chhinnamasta temple, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage centre located in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand.

The deceased, a staunch devotee of the deity, reached the temple early in the morning with a sharp knife in his hand and made several rounds of the temple before slitting his throat in front of the statue.

The man died on the spot owing to profuse bleeding.

Chhinnamasta, a headless deity, is depicted in religious paintings as standing atop a copulating couple holding her severed head in one hand and a scimitar in the other, with jets of bloods spewing from the neck.

Earlier in May 2014, a 17-year-old villager sliced his tongue in Jharkhand and offered it to deity Shiva to get his wishes fulfilled.

Such incidents continue to take place quite often, despite intensive campaigns against superstitions by the government and NGOs.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Learning of husband’s death, woman dies

Framed Gallery

26,000 Iraqis flee Mosul in 10 days

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat