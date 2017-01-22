Families of MH370 victims to lobby Malaysian minister in Australia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Families of MH370 victims to lobby Malaysian minister in Australia

Plan to urge him to resume the search for the missing jet

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Relatives of victims on-board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 said on Sunday they plan to deliver personal letters to Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai while he visits Australia, urging him to resume the search for the missing jet.

Liow held informal talks with Australian Transport Minister Darren Chester in the Western Australian capital of Perth on Sunday, Chester’s office said, five days after the two ministers and their Chinese counterpart suspended a three-year hunt for the plane.

The Boeing 777 jet disappeared in March 2014 en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, with 239 people on board, sparking one of the world’s great aviation mysteries.

Voice 370, a group representing families of the crew and passengers, said a representative would deliver the letters to Liow on either Sunday or Monday.

“We want them to resume the search. They can’t let this go,” Danica Weeks, an Australia-based spokeswoman for Voice 370, said.

Chester and Liow will welcome the search vessel, Fugro Equator, back to Fremantle on Monday, putting an end to a recovery operation that has scoured a 120,000-sq-km area of the Indian Ocean sea floor.

Malaysia, Australia and China agreed in July to suspend the $145 million search if the plane was not found, or if new evidence that might offer a clue as to its whereabouts was not uncovered, once that area had been checked.

“The tripartite decision to suspend the search in the absence of any credible new evidence leading to the specific location of the aircraft was not taken lightly,” Chester said in a statement to Reuters.

Australia has not ruled out a future underwater search for plane and Malaysia said this week it would pay a reward if the fuselage was found by a credible private company.

Malaysia holds ultimate responsibility for the search given Malaysia Airlines is registered there. The aircraft is thought to have crashed west of Australia, placing it in its maritime zone of responsibility.

Twelve of the 239 on board were crew. According to the flight manifest, 152 passengers were Chinese, 50 Malaysian, seven Indonesian, six Australian, five Indian, four French and three were American.

More from Asia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Asia

Jet Airways plane tail hits runway on landing
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

'Strategic ties with India are above all'

'Strategic ties with India are above all'