Hong Kong rebel lawmakers fight parliament ban

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hong Kong rebel lawmakers fight parliament ban

The four legislators in court on Wednesday are not staunchly pro-independence but two of them have advocated self-determination for Hong Kong

Gulf News
 

Hong Kong: Four rebel Hong Kong lawmakers were in court on Wednesday to fight a government bid to disqualify them from parliament, a move criticised as an attack on democracy under pressure from Beijing.

Hong Kong’s unpopular leader, Leung Chun-ying, and the justice department have brought the case against the pro-democracy legislators who they accuse of failing to properly take their oaths of office during their swearing-in last October.

It comes as fears grow that Beijing is increasingly interfering in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, sparking calls by some activists for self-determination or even independence for the city, which have angered China.

“What’s happening today would never happen in a democratic society,” said one of the four targeted lawmakers, Leung Kwok-hung, known as “Long Hair”, as he entered Hong Kong’s High Court.

Two pro-independence lawmakers have already been banned from office by the High Court after they inserted expletives and draped themselves with “Hong Kong is not China” flags during the swearing-in.

That decision followed a special “interpretation” of the city’s constitution by Beijing that effectively prevented them from taking up their seats because of the way they took their oaths.

The four legislators in court on Wednesday are not staunchly pro-independence but two of them have advocated self-determination for Hong Kong.

All four altered their oaths during the swearing-in, which requires lawmakers to repeatedly describe Hong Kong as a “special administrative region of China”.

Unlike the pro-independence activists, they were allowed to take up their seats. But the government is now seeking to remove them retrospectively.

Defence lawyer Martin Lee - himself a respected democracy campaigner - said there had been unorthodox readings of oaths in the past without disqualifications, and that lawmakers “could not have imagined” that they could lose their seats.

“This who case is very political,” he told the court.

“You have the government attacking some of the legislators.”

Lee argued that the only justification for forcing them out of their seats would be if they had outright refused to take the pledge.

But prosecutor Johnny Mok questioned whether their oaths met requirements, including “solemnity and sincerity”.

Mok said lawmaker Nathan Law, who led massive pro-democracy rallies in 2014 and is the city’s youngest ever legislator, made an “invalid” oath.

Law quoted Gandhi before making the pledge, saying: “You will never imprison my mind”, and used intonation to make his oath sound like a question.

Legislator and former protest leader Lau Siu-lai read her pledge at a snail’s pace, which Mok said “cannot be said to be sincere”.

Veteran anti-China lawmaker Leung raised a yellow umbrella - a symbol of the democracy movement - during his pledge, which Mok said he turned into a “theatrical performance”.

The fourth defendant, Edward Yiu, added lines to his oath, saying he would “fight for general universal suffrage”, which Mok described as a conscious decision to alter the pledge.

Hong Kong is governed under a semi-autonomous “one country, two systems” deal after being handed back to China by Britain in 1997.

The framework is supposed to safeguard the city’s freedoms and way of life.

But there are growing concerns that its liberties are disappearing in a range of areas, from politics to media and education, as Beijing tightens its grip.

More from China

tags from this story

China
follow this tag on MGNChina
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaChina

tags

China
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In China

Bloody Daesh video puts China in cross-hairs

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays