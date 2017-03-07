Daring ambush fails to free top Bangladeshi militant

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Daring ambush fails to free top Bangladeshi militant

Police arrest 24-year-old man at the scene, launch hunt for his accomplices

Gulf News
 

Dhaka: Suspected Islamist militants hurled bombs at a prison van in a daring attempt to free Bangladesh’s most-wanted militant leader from death row, police said Tuesday.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man at the scene and launched a hunt for his accomplices after the gang threw bombs at the van carrying Mufti Abdul Hannan in the town of Tongi just outside Dhaka on Monday.

“Their aim was to snatch Mufti Hannan,” local police chief Firoz Talukder said, referring to the high-profile ringleader of the Harkatul Jihad Al Islami group.

Several of the bombs went off but the van was able to return to prison with Hannan and 18 other prisoners, he added.

Police recovered a range of weapons from the scene, including a grenade and Molotov cocktails, along with a pistol and butcher’s knife.

The man captured following the brazen attack was a former student at an Islamic boarding school, police said.

In a separate incident Tuesday, two men described as Islamist extremists attacked a police checkpoint in the eastern town of Chandina.

“They shouted “Allahu akbar” [God is Great] and hurled two homemade bombs at police during a routine check,” local police chief Nasiruddin Mridha said.

“We fired back with shotguns and arrested both as they tried to escape,” he said, adding the pair were injured in the firefight.

Bangladesh has suffered a spate of attacks on secular activists, foreigners and religious minorities in recent years.

Al Qaida and the Daesh group have claimed responsibility in some cases but Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina’s secular government has pinned the blame on local outfits.

Security forces launched a crackdown on extremists following a shooting at a Dhaka cafe last year in which 22 people, including 18 foreign hostages, were killed by gunmen.

Police have since arrested scores of suspected extremists and killed several top leaders of home-grown militant cells.

Hannan was sentenced to death in 2008 for his role in several atrocities, including a grenade attack that wounded the then-British high commissioner, and could be executed within months.

He led a campaign of deadly bombings in Bangladesh in the mid-1990s, masterminding attacks on churches, secular gatherings and mosques used by Islam’s minority sects.

By the time he was arrested in late 2005, more than 100 people had been killed in attacks he orchestrated across the moderate Muslim-majority nation.

Hannan fought against the Soviets in Afghanistan before returning to join Harkatul Jihad Al Islami, a group founded for militants who fought in that war.

It was the first Islamist militant outfit to emerge in Bangladesh, and rose to prominence as Hannan escalated its deadly operations under his leadership.

More from Bangladesh

tags from this story

Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaBangladesh

tags

Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bangladesh

Bangladeshis ‘tricked into radiation clean-up’

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE