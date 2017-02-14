Australia misses targets to improve Aboriginal lives

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Australia misses targets to improve Aboriginal lives

The community was also battling rising mortality rates from cancer, the report found

Gulf News
 

SYDNEY: Australia is failing to improve Aboriginal lives, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Tuesday, as a new report showed the government missing key targets, including cutting child mortality and raising life expectancy.

The ninth “Closing the Gap” report found that government and community efforts were only able to meet one of seven targets to boost health, education and employment to the level of the non-indigenous population.

“Even with successive Commonwealth and state governments investing more resources, and even with tens of thousands of dedicated Australians seeks to contribute and engage, we are still not making enough progress,” Turnbull told parliament.

Aborigines — who make up about three per cent of the total national population of 24 million — are among the most disadvantaged Australians.

Apart from lifting high school completion rates, all other targets including child mortality, life expectancy, education and employment were not on track, the report said.

The mortality rate for indigenous children under four years old was at 165 per 100,000 from 2011-2015, more than double that of the rest of the population.

Aborigines also have significantly shorter life expectancy than their fellow citizens, with a gap of 10.6 years for males and 9.5 years for females, according to figures from 2013.

The community was also battling rising mortality rates from cancer, the report found.

Turnbull said his government was investing another Aus$50 million (US$38 million) to improve the research and evaluation of policies being rolled out to try to close the gap.

Efforts to implement policies featuring greater indigenous and local community involvement were also being made, he added.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd — who made a historic apology to Aboriginal people for centuries of injustice in 2008 — warned of a “second stolen generation” involving children being removed from their families under child protection laws.

The term “stolen generation” is used to describe children who were put in foster care with white families or institutions under an official policy that ended only in the early 1970s.

“We cannot simply stand back and let the numbers of indigenous children being removed grow year by year, without other options being tested within the wider indigenous community,” Rudd said Monday.

He added that the annual report was “a political disaster for the government of the day, for governments of whichever political persuasion”, The Australian newspaper reported.

— AFP

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Kevin Rudd
follow this tag on MGNKevin Rudd

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Kevin Rudd
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Church paid $213m in abuse compensation

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa