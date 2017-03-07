Venezuela calls Peruvian leader ‘coward’ and ‘dog’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Venezuela calls Peruvian leader ‘coward’ and ‘dog’

Peru in turn sends a protest note, calls ambassador for consultations

Gulf News
 

Caracas/Lima: Venezuela’s leftist government on Monday called Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski a “coward” and a “dog” servile to the United States, leading Peru to respond by sending a protest note and calling in its ambassador for consultations.

Kuczynski, a 78-year-old former Wall Street investment banker who won election last year, has been one of the most vocal critics in the region of Venezuela’s ruling “Chavismo” movement named for late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

He particularly irked President Nicolas Maduro’s government with a recent speech in the United States where he said Latin America was in general like a well-behaved dog on the carpet except for Venezuela which was “a big problem.” Maduro called for an apology over the weekend, and his feisty Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez followed up on Monday with a blistering attack at an event in honour of Chavez.

“He goes round, poor thing, with my respect because he is an elderly man, (like) a good dog who wags its tail at the empire and asks for an intervention in Venezuela. He’s alone, going around like a crazy man, with no one paying attention,” she said.

Rodriguez also accused the Peruvian leader of insulting Chavez’s memory during a recent summit in Colombia.

“I also rose and told him, ‘look, mister, you are a coward, and I repeat it here, Mr. Kuczynski, you are a coward who dared to tarnish the memory of our commander Hugo Chavez.” Peru’s foreign ministry said in a statement it was calling back its envoy in Caracas in response.

“Such expressions are unacceptable between two states that maintain diplomatic relations,” the statement said.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Ricardo Luna said Kuczynski had employed “an idiomatic and metaphorical expression used in academic circles” meant to describe Latin America’s lack of conflicts rather than “demonise” the region.

With recent moves to the right in Brazil and Argentina as well, Venezuela’s government has lost support in Latin America, although it retains strong links with fellow leftist-led nations Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua.

More from Americas

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Hugo Chavez
follow this tag on MGNHugo Chavez
Nicolas Maduro
follow this tag on MGNNicolas Maduro
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericas

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Hugo Chavez
follow this tag on MGN
Nicolas Maduro
follow this tag on MGN
Brazil
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Americas

CIA blasts WikiLeaks for publishing secrets
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE