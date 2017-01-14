US Senate intel panel plans probe into Russia spying

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US Senate intel panel plans probe into Russia spying

Probe could see officials of Obama and Trump administration forced to testify

Gulf News
 

Washington: The Senate Intelligence Committee has announced a probe into Russian spying, saying US intelligence reports of Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to US parties “raise profound concerns.”

The probe, supported by both Democrats and Republicans on the panel, could see officials of both Barack Obama’s outgoing administration and the incoming government of Donald Trump, who won the November 8 presidential vote, forced to testify.

US intelligence agencies allege that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a covert effort to interfere in the election to boost Trump and harm his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A report from the Director of National Intelligence released January 6 says the Russians hacked Democratic Party computers and accounts to release files embarrassing to Clinton, and also conducted a campaign of media manipulation with the same aim.

But the public version of the report was questioned for offering only weak evidence of its claims.

Meanwhile, this week an unproven dossier compiled by a former British MI6 intelligence agent alleged closer ties between the Trump campaign and Russian government, and said Moscow had lurid video of Trump with prostitutes while in Russia.

“As part of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s oversight responsibilities, we believe that it is critical to have a full understanding of the scope of Russian intelligence activities impacting the United States,” the Senate committee said in a statement.

Trump, who will take office in one week, has repeatedly rejected suggestions that Moscow aided in his election victory.

He has also compared US intelligence agencies to “Nazi Germany” for allegedly leaking to the media their analyses to undermine him.

The probe will review the intelligence community’s assessments and also other assessments, “including any intelligence regarding links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns,” the committee said.

That suggested the former British spy’s explosive report could also be reviewed.

But the committee said most of the work will be done out of public scrutiny to protect classified information.

“The Committee will follow the intelligence wherever it leads. We will conduct this inquiry expeditiously, and we will get it right,” they said.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGNDemocratic Party

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia