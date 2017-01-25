Trump threatens Federal intervention in Chicago, citing law and order

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump threatens Federal intervention in Chicago, citing law and order

In 2017, 234 people have been shot, 38 of them fatally

Gulf News
 

Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened federal intervention in Chicago if the city does not do more to address violent crime, resurfacing a criticism he made during the presidential campaign.

“If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!” he said on Twitter just before 9:30pm.

The tweet came after the evening broadcast on Fox News of “The O’Reilly Factor,” which featured a segment in which the host, Bill O’Reilly, explored whether and how the federal government could intervene in combating violent crime by having federal authorities prosecute some cases or calling in the National Guard.

Both the segment and Trump’s tweet appeared to draw from an article published Monday in the Chicago Tribune that stated that there had been more shootings and homicides so far this year than by the same time last year. The Tribune reported that as of early Monday, “at least 228 people had been shot in Chicago so far this year, a 5.5 per cent increase from the 216 shot in the same period time last year.” It also reported that there had been at least 42 homicides in the city, an increase of 23.5 per cent from the 34 during the same period in 2016.

Asked to respond to Trump’s tweet, a spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that the mayor had spoken, several times, on how the federal government could help address the city’s violence — and had done so earlier Tuesday evening on a local TV news program.

Eddie Johnson, Chicago’s police superintendent, issued a statement: “As the mayor said just a few hours ago, the Chicago Police Department is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with DOJ, FBI, DEA and ATF and boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago.”

On Tuesday night, a Chicago police spokesman cited statistics that differed from those noted by Trump and the Tribune. So far in 2017, the spokesman said, 234 people have been shot, 38 of them fatally. That compares with 227 people shot during the same period in the start of 2016, 33 of whom died, he said. It was unclear why the number of homicides cited by Trump, the Tribune and O’Reilly — 42 — varied from that noted by the Chicago police.

The “O’Reilly Factor” segment featured a clip of Trump at the Republican National Convention last summer speaking of killings in Chicago and promising that “the crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon — and I mean very soon — come to an end.”

In his inauguration speech Friday, Trump said that “this American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

In a tweet this month, Trump cited Chicago’s high homicide rate before urging Emanuel to ask for federal assistance if he needs it.

Chicago has been pummeled by grim news. The city saw at least 762 homicides in 2016, the worst death toll in two decades and more bloodshed than the nation’s two larger cities, Los Angeles and New York, combined. And the uptick in violence comes even as Chicago has grappled with strained relations between its police force and its residents, particularly African-Americans. This month, the Department of Justice issued a stinging report that described failures throughout the Police Department, including rampant use of excessive force, especially against African-Americans and Latinos.

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, the civil rights leader who has been outspoken about the need to stop the violence, seemed critical of Trump’s tweet and responded with his own: “We need a plan, not a threat. We need jobs, not jails.”

He later added: “A good analysis precedes the prognosis.”

— New York Times News Service

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day