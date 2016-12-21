Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Trump team denies cash-for-access claim

Report suggests President-elect's sons sought $1m donations in return for access to next US leader

Image Credit: AP
From left, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.
 

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team on Tuesday denied a report that his sons were seeking donations of up to $1 million (Dh3.67 million) in exchange for possible post-inauguration access.

The Center for Public Integrity, an award-winning group that addresses ethics and other policy issues, said a non-profit foundation was set up last Wednesday making discreet potential pay-for-play possible.

According to the CPI report, the “Opening Day Foundation” was planning to hold a fundraising event on January 21, the day after the inauguration and Trump’s first full day in the White House.

The report said major donors would receive: a “private reception and photo opportunity for 16 guests with President Donald J. Trump,” a “multi-day hunting and/or fishing excursion for 4 guests with Donald Trump Jr. and/or Eric Trump,” “autographed guitars by an Opening Day 2017 performer,” and other goodies.

“Unlike political committees, such non-profits aren’t required by law to reveal their donors, allowing sponsors to write seven-figure checks for access to the president while staying anonymous, if they choose,” the CPI report warned.

The foundation’s directors are Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Dallas investor Gentry Beach and Tom Hicks Jr., a Dallas billionaire’s son, the report said, posting a copy of the legal documents certifying the formation of group.

The funds would be donated to unnamed “conservation charities,” according to a copy of a brochure for the event obtained by TMZ.com.

“Opening Day is your opportunity to play a significant role as our family commemorates the inauguration of our father, friend and President Donald J. Trump,” the brochure said.

Trump’s transition team issued a statement denying that the president-elect’s sons were behind the event.

“Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are avid outdoorsmen and supporters of conservation efforts, which align with the goals of this event, however they are not involved in any capacity,” Trump transition spokeswoman Hope Hicks said.

“The Opening Day event and details that have been reported are merely initial concepts that have not been approved or pursued by the Trump family,” she said - without mentioning the sons’ registered roles in the filed paperwork.

Larry Noble, general counsel of the Campaign Legal Center pro-reform group, voiced dismay.

“This is Donald Trump and the Trump family using a brand new organization to raise $1 million contributions for a vague goal of giving money to conservation charities, which seems a way of basically just selling influence and selling the ability to meet with the president,” he was quoted as saying in the CPI report.

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video