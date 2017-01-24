Mobile
Trump picks Indian-American to head communications commission

Pai becomes fourth Indian-American in the administration at the senior level

Image Credit: AP
Ajit Pai
Gulf News
 

Washington: US President Donald Trump has picked Ajit Vardaraj Pai, an outspoken opponent of new net neutrality, to head the crucial Federal Communications Commission, making him the fourth Indian-American in the administration at the senior level.

“I am deeply grateful to the President of the United States for designating me the 34th Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission,” Pai said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with the new Administration, my colleagues at the Commission, members of Congress, and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans,” the 44-year-old said.

Congratulating Pai on being named Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, its Commissioner Mignon Clyburn said he is bright, driven and committed to bringing connectivity to all Americans.

“I am hopeful that we can come together to serve the public interest by supporting competition, public safety, and consumer protection,” Clyburn said.

Republican Senator Jerry Moran said Pai is an excellent choice to lead the FCC.

“I know him to be a capable and talented leader and one of the smartest people I have ever met when it comes to public policy,” he said.

“Ajit understands the importance of quality access to broadband and wireless connectivity, and I believe growing up in Kansas makes him uniquely qualified to advocate for rural America. I look forward to continuing to work with him to make certain we can improve connectivity and bring critical updates not only to our homes and businesses but also to our hospitals and schools,” he added.

“Commissioner Pai’s expertise on the issues has been well documented and we’re looking forward to working with him to advance conservative, thoughtful solutions at the FCC,” said Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Marsha Blackburn in a joint statement.

Republican Congressman Tom Graves said Pai has the type of experience and no-nonsense attitude that will help reset the FCC’s relationship with Congress.

“Further, I am confident that he will work on a non-partisan basis to stop harmful regulations, develop lawful and Constitutional solutions to 21st Century problems, and protect the American people’s access to information while allowing the industries under his purview to grow and prosper,” he said.

Pai is the fourth Indian-American to become part of Trump’s administration, following Nikki Haley, nominated US ambassador to UN, Seema Verma, head of Medicare and Medicaid and Preet Bharara, US attorney for the southern District of New York.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is an independent agency of the US government to regulate interstate communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable.

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

