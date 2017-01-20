Donald Trump’s inauguration as 45th President of the United States

All times Dubai time — EST -9

10.21pm

President Trump gets down to work

Trump signs measure granting General James Mattis waiver to serve as Defense Secretary.

Trump takes over @POTUS Twitter account



New clashes between police and anti-Trump protesters

9.58pm

Analysis: Markets aren't happy

Scott Shuey, Business Editor

Apparently, markets did not like what they heard during President Trump's inaugural address.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had been hovering around 19,840, began to drop right after Trump began to speak.

The Index fall at low as 19,770. Markets seem to have settled now around the 19,780 mark, but additional news in the form of Executive Orders is expected later in the afternoon.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also experienced similar drops.

9.52pm

Analysis: A speech that pandered to anti-globalists

Scott Shuey, Business Editor

Well, that wasn’t what I expected from a presidential inauguration speech. It was what I would have expected from a Trump campaign stump.

Following his inauguration, now President of the United States Donald Trump delivered a speech that pandered to his anti-globalist supporters, painted a bleak, almost apocalyptic picture of America, and ended with a unusually strong call for patriotism.

He called the election a transfer of power from Washington DC back to the people, promised the return of jobs by a “buy American, hire American” policy, and promised the “carnage stops here” when it comes to crime, gangs, and bad schools. He promised from now on it would be “only America first”.

And as with everything from Trump, there was an appalling lack of detail, assuming for a second that his statements are even true. I don’t. The man has clearly not transitioned out of campaign mode.

He did promise to rebuild infrastructure, which is beyond weird. Most infrastructure projects come at the state, not federal, level. Is Trump trying to suggest that we launch a federal work program to build infrastructure? How very FDR of him.

All in all, I think this was supposed to be a speech meant to bring Americans together. It won’t. It will just cement the divide.

9.28

Inauguration ceremony ends

After more prayers and a stirring rendition of the American national anthem, it's all over. Trump leaves, followed by Obama, other dignitaries and guests.

9.19pm

'We will make America great again'

"Hear these words: You will never be ignored again," Trump told Americans.

"Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together, we will make America great again."

9.16pm

'Now arrives the hour of action'

"We must think big, and dream even bigger. In America we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving. We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining but never doing anything about it.

The time for empty talk is over, now arrives the hour of action. Do not allow anyone that it cannot be done."

9.12pm

Trump speech: From today, it's America first

We are issuing new decree today, Trump says.

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land, from this day forward it's going to be only America first, America first.

"I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down."

9.08pm

Trump: 'We are one nation'

We are one nation, and their dreams are our pain, their dreams are our dreams, their success will be our success, Trump says.

"We share one heart, one home and one glorious destiny."

The aath of office is an oath of allegiance to all Americans, he said.

9.06pm

Trump: Power going back to the people

Today we are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to the people, Trump says in his inauguration speech.

9.00pm

Trump inaugurated

Donald Trump has taken the oath of office and now President of the United States.

8.56

Pence sworn in, Trump up next

Another short musical interlude before the main event.

8.53pm

Mike Pence sworn in

Mike Pence has been sworn in as vice president of the US by Justice Clarence Thomas.

8.43pm

Prayers, songs

The Missouri State University Chorale broke into song following short messages from three religious leaders.

8.31pm

Trump steps out onto inauguration platform

Trump waved to cheering crowds as he waited for the ceremony to start.

8.27pm

Trump set to be sworn in

Donald Trump is making his way towards the inauguration platform at the Capitol.

8.12pm

Trump, Obama arrive at Capitol

Barack Obama and Donald Trump arrived at the US Capitol on Friday where the president-elect will be sworn in as the United States' 45th head of state.

Obama and his wife Michelle left the White House for the last time after hosting Trump and the incoming first lady Melania for a traditional tea and coffee.

The two couples travelled in a joint motorcade for 4km down Pennsylvania Avenue to the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol.

8.09pm

Protests: Police respond in force

Black-clad activists protesting US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration smashed store and car windows in Washington on Friday and fought with police in riot gear who responded with pepper spray and stun grenades.

About 500 people, some wearing masks and kerchiefs over their faces, marched through the city's downtown, breaking the windows of a Bank of America branch, a McDonald's outlet and a Starbucks shop.

The crowd, which carried banners and at least one sign that read "Make Racists Afraid Again," largely dispersed after police responded in force.

Earlier, liberal activists with a separate group called Disrupt J20 intermittently blocked multiple security checkpoints leading to the largest public viewing area for the ceremony.

Several were led away by police.

Trump supporters flooded into the capital, many sporting shirts and hats bearing his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

8.02pm

Analysis: Hold on to your hats

Scott Shuey, Business Editor

In about an hour, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. It’s hard to remember an Inauguration Day that’s been regarded with such dread and anxiety. It’s not unprecedented – contentious politics have long when a part of American politics, but you have to go back to the turbulent 1968 and 1972 campaigns, when the US was still embroiled in Viet Nam, to find this level of vitriol. And we didn't have social media then.

Go online today and you can find anything from predictions of doom (or abject gloating). Much of the fear is due to a lack of actual knowledge about what a Trump presidency means for the economy, global trade, and civil rights. Trump’s cabinet nominations haven’t helped smooth any rattled nerves.

But after the swearing in, Trump will deliver his inaugural speech, which could shed additional light on his immediate plans. Whether that will sooth any nerves in anyone’s guess.

And Trump's team is saying he will be issuing some Executive Orders today. Hold on to your hats for those.

7.56pm

Activists smash windows

Black-clad activists smashed shop windows, car windows during a Trump inauguration protest.

Liberal activists protesting the inauguration also scuffled with police in Washington, blocking some of the Republican real estate developer's supporters streaming in for the ceremony.

7.52pm

Trump makes way to inauguration

Trump's motorcade is on its way to the site of the inauguration, 4km from the White House where he had a meeting with Obama.

7.43pm

Melania's gift for Michelle causes mini-commotion

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle greeted president-in-waiting Donald Trump and his wife Melania on the steps of the presidential mansion on Friday.

The two couples headed inside for traditional tea and coffee with their vice presidents and congressional leaders, but not before a mini-commotion caused by an unexpected gift from the incoming first lady to her predecessor.

After a hesitant embrace, Melania presented Michelle with a large box from the high-end jeweler Tiffany's — located next door to Trump Tower in New York — in the store's iconic blue tone, which complemented her own outfit.

An awkward sequence ensued, with the world looking on, as Michelle spun around, seemingly perplexed about where to place the surprise gift while the four posed for a photograph.

Neither of the Marines standing guard beside them were authorised by protocol to break their salute to hold the box, and the snafu was only resolved when Obama himself ducked back inside the White House to spirit away the gift — whose contents remain a mystery for now.

7.28pm

'The work begins!': Trump to be sworn in as US president

Donald Trump began the ceremonial events leading up to his swearing-in later on Friday as the 45th president of the United States, when he will take power over a divided country after a savage campaign and set the country on a new, uncertain path at home and abroad.

In an event likely to draw 900,000 people, including protesters, Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, will take the oath of office at midday outside the domed US Capitol, with US Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

"It all begins today!" Trump wrote in a note on Twitter. "I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

7.23pm

Stocks open higher ahead of inauguration

Wall Street stocks opened higher Friday ahead of the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump amid expectations of pro-growth economic policies from the new administration.

Trump's election in November, coupled with the Republican sweep of Congress, raised expectations for business-friendly policies, including tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks. US stocks bulldozed to multiple records in November and December, although the market has been choppy in recent weeks.

"The axiom that has made the rounds in recent weeks is that you 'buy the election and sell the inauguration,' which is to impart the view that upside will likely be harder to come by following the inauguration since a lot of hope wrapped up in potential policy actions has already been priced in," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent at 19,805.28.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent to 2,274.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 0.5 per cent to 5,566.53.

7.17pm

Livestream starts in 45 minutes

Log on to this site for a live web feed on the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States in about 45 minutes.



7.11pm

Trump and Obama have tea and coffee

US President-elect Donald Trump arrived at the White House Friday for his final meeting with outgoing leader Barack Obama, before the two head to the Capitol for the Republican's swearing-in ceremony.

Obama and First Lady Michelle greeted Trump and his wife Melania on the steps of the White House.

"Mr President-elect, how are you?" Obama asked.

The four were to head into the White House for traditional tea and coffee.

7.01pm

Putin won't be watching

Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be watching the live ceremony of Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, his spokesman said, rubbishing the idea of him being Moscow's man in Washington.

"I don't think that he plans to watch it live but of course he will follow it in the news, perhaps even as the main news item," Peskov told journalists.

Separately, he told Rossiya 24 state channel it would be a grave mistake for foreign and domestic observers to assume Trump is Putin's man in Washington.

Trump "is not our man, he is an American man, he is the president of the United States.

"And it's probably the biggest mistake by Western analysts, by some of our political observers, to consider that he is 'our man'."

6.50pm

Obama leaves White House for last time

Outgoing US President Barack Obama on Friday left the Oval Office for the last time, before welcoming his successor Donald Trump to the White House

Obama walked into the Oval Office holding a letter, which he left on the Resolute desk, a 19th century gift from Queen Elizabeth that is made from the timber of a British arctic vessel.

It is customary for the outgoing president to leave a personal note for his successor.

Obama was to have morning tea with Trump before they make their way to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

As Obama walked along the West Wing colonnade, when asked if he was feeling nostalgic, "Of course" was the reply.

Asked for last words for the America people, he offered a simple "Thank you."

When Obama arrived in the Oval Office eight years ago he found a note from his predecessor, George W Bush.

"Very few have had the honor of knowing the responsibility you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you will face," it read.

"There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your 'friends' will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me."

"No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead."