Cautious welcome from congressional Republicans to Trump era

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cautious welcome from congressional Republicans to Trump era

GOP lawmakers also say they are growing increasingly accustomed to expecting the unexpected from Trump

Gulf News
 

Washington: Congressional Republicans anxiously monitor President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, parse his pronouncements, and brace for potential controversy each time he gives an interview.

But GOP lawmakers also say they’re growing increasingly accustomed to expecting the unexpected from Trump, and they’re learning to take his abrupt pivots in stride, even when what he says stirs divisions or casts doubt on key Republican goals.

So at the dawn of the Trump presidency, the most optimistic Republicans on Capitol Hill have high hopes they can learn to work with the new chief executive to bring about positive change for a bitterly divided nation. The GOP has monopoly control over Washington for the first time in a decade, and Republicans are keenly aware that voters expect them to deliver.

“It’s what the American people want. It’s refreshing,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. “You’ll see the House and Trump working closely together. We have the same priorities.”

Many congressional Republicans, from Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, on down, were slow to embrace Trump’s candidacy, and some of those concerns linger. Several lawmakers are wary of Trump’s foreign policy stances, such as his scepticism towards Nato. Trump’s fickleness, his tendency to embrace a position one day before seeming to abandon it the next, confounds some in his party.

That happened recently on health care and taxes, the two domestic issues for Congress this year. In a pair of high-profile interviews this month, Trump made a surprise call for health insurance for everyone and cast doubt on a core plank of the House GOP tax plan, before softening both stances in subsequent interviews.

Erratic announcements

GOP Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina, his state’s governor for eight years before coming to Congress, said a chief executive needs to take a stand.

“It’s OK in a campaign world to cause people to not be sure of how you’re going to react, it keeps them on edge and maybe not on their full game,” Sanford said. “In the world of governance, it can be disastrous.”

Trump himself disclosed that Ryan called him up and asked him to stop talking about taxes, because “it’s very complicated stuff”. But in general, Ryan and other members of GOP leadership, who are in frequent contact with Trump and his top aides, tend to be sanguine about Trump’s erratic public pronouncements. They say that as rank-and-file lawmakers get to know Trump better their concerns will be quieted, too.

President Barack Obama came under criticism from lawmakers of both parties for his hands-off approach to Congress, his apparent disinterest in schmoozing with lawmakers or using the trappings of his office to woo them. Top lawmakers and aides say they’ve already impressed upon Trump’s lieutenants the importance of care and feeding of lawmakers, and they predict Trump will have better congressional relations than Obama.

Relationships

“There’s an inclination this president has towards personal relationships, meaningful personal relationships,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, a member of the House GOP leadership. “So day by day, members get more comfortable with how this president expresses his power and utilises his power. Even if they don’t fully grasp it, they’re gaining comfort with his approach.”

Some Trump supporters have said they learnt to take the new president seriously, but not literally, over the course of the campaign, and GOP lawmakers are learning to do the same. After Trump made his comment about everyone having insurance once Obama’s health care plan is repealed, lawmakers quickly decided that what Trump actually meant was that everyone should have “access” to insurance, which is the standard GOP talking point.

“I guess you’d probably have to ask him what exactly he means by that, but my assumption is that it’s a reference to what most of us have been talking about,” said Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota. “And that is we want to make sure that everybody in the country has access to a health insurance plan that works for them and is affordable.”

Similarly, Trump surprised some lawmakers by declaring he had his own health care plan on the verge of completion” if so, no one has seen it. But others shrugged it off, concluding that Trump was probably really just talking about the proposals under development between Trump’s transition team and GOP leadership.

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGNRepublican Party
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

NewsAmericasUSAUS Elections 2016

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGN
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report