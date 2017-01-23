UAE consulate in US warns of dangerous weather conditions

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE consulate in US warns of dangerous weather conditions

Consulate issues advisories for UAE citizens as several states have been battered by tornadoes

 

Dubai: Emirati nationals in the United States have been warned about severe thunderstorms and tornadoes hitting several parts of the Southeast.

The UAE Consulate in New York issued on Monday a number of advisories, asking citizens to monitor the bad weather conditions in Florida, Georgia and several other states that have been threatened by flash floods, damaging winds and large hail.

At least 18 people have been confirmed dead on Sunday as a result of the weather disturbance, with authorities in Georgia reporting more than a dozen deaths, according to a Reuters report.

“Attention UAE citizens currently in the south: severe tornado storms are ongoing in parts of Florida and Georgia. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes may impact other parts of the Southeast,” the UAE consulate said.

“Please stay tuned to your local news and weather stations for updates and adhere to all official advisories issued by local authorities.”

More from USA

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump trademarks 'Keep America Great' for 2020

Framed Gallery

Shaikh Mohammad on a three-day India visit

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs