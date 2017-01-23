UAE consulate in US warns of dangerous weather conditions

Dubai: Emirati nationals in the United States have been warned about severe thunderstorms and tornadoes hitting several parts of the Southeast.

The UAE Consulate in New York issued on Monday a number of advisories, asking citizens to monitor the bad weather conditions in Florida, Georgia and several other states that have been threatened by flash floods, damaging winds and large hail.

At least 18 people have been confirmed dead on Sunday as a result of the weather disturbance, with authorities in Georgia reporting more than a dozen deaths, according to a Reuters report.

“Attention UAE citizens currently in the south: severe tornado storms are ongoing in parts of Florida and Georgia. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes may impact other parts of the Southeast,” the UAE consulate said.

“Please stay tuned to your local news and weather stations for updates and adhere to all official advisories issued by local authorities.”

