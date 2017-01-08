Mobile
Obama attends longtime aide and golfing partner Nicholson’s wedding

Nicholson has worked at Obama’s side throughout his time in the White House

Gulf News
 

JACKSONVILLE, Florida: President Barack Obama attended the private wedding of a longtime aide and regular golf partner on Saturday evening.

Obama left a snowy Washington to make a quick jaunt to Florida for the black-tie nuptials of Marvin Nicholson, the White House trip director and personal aide to the president, and Helen Pajcic. The wedding was at a private residence near the St. John’s River and was closed to the media.

Nicholson has worked at Obama’s side throughout his time in the White House, planning the president’s trips and keeping him company, whether on the golf course or playing cards on Air Force One.

Pajcic also has worked in the Obama administration, most recently on policy at the US Department of Education. She and Nicholson worked on Obama’s 2008 campaign, and her father, Steve Pajcic, has been a fundraiser for Obama’s campaigns and those of other Democrats.

Obama made the trip to Jacksonville without first lady Michelle Obama as his date. He was accompanied on the flight here by several White House aides and Secret Service agents, who were dressed in tuxedos.

Secretary of State John Kerry joined the president at Nicholson’s wedding. Before working for Obama, Nicholson served as Kerry’s personal aide during Kerry’s 2004 run as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Obama, Kerry and others were seen relaxing on Air Force One during the flight to Jacksonville. They sat around a conference table watching the Oakland Raiders play the Houston Texans in the AFC wild card game.

