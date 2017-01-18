No clue on what Trump will do, Biden says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

No clue on what Trump will do, Biden says

Outgoing US Vice-President says biggest worry is that Trump, for all his bluster, could be a global bystander

Image Credit: AFP
Biden addresses the assembly on the second day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, yesterday.
 

Dubai: US Vice-President Joe Biden is leaving office on Friday, but has fired a few parting — and biting — shots at President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It’s like a Rubik’s cube trying to figure this guy out,” he said of Trump. “We have no freakin’ idea what he’s gonna do.”

In an interview with the New York Times Magazine, Biden said his biggest worry is that Trump, for all his bluster, could be a global bystander, unwilling to engage a messy world with anything more than chest-thumping.

“The question I get everywhere is: ‘Is American leadership going to continue?’ “ he said. If Trump “just stays behind the lines — hands off — it could be very ugly. Very, very ugly.”

And on Wednesday, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Biden warned that Russia is the main threat to the “liberal” world order.

Though he also mentioned China and threats from the Middle East, his attack on Putin’s Russia was a direct warning to Trump, who is accused of cosying up to the Russian president.

“The greatest threat ... springs from the external actors who equate their success on fracturing the liberal international order,” Biden said. “I’m not going to mince words, this movement is principally led by Russia.”

The Vice-President, known for his everyman touch, is increasingly seen as a standard-bearer for opposition voices against the incoming president.

Putin is “testing the faultlines among Western nations” and working to return the world to a system “defined by spheres of influence”, he said.

“We even saw it in the cyber intrusions against political parties and individuals in the United States,” he said, after a US intelligence report that Russia worked to tip the election in Trump’s favour.

“Again, their purpose is clear, to collapse the liberal international order,” Biden said.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Joe Biden
follow this tag on MGNJoe Biden
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Joe Biden
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Trump to take oath amid deep uncertainty

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access