Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Key quotes from President Obama

The last words in his last press conference

Gulf News
 

On Trump

“I have offered my best advice ... I can tell you that — this is something I have told him — that this is a job of such magnitude that you can’t do it by yourself. You are enormously reliant on a team.”

On the Middle East

“I think the status quo is unsustainable — that it is dangerous for Israel, that it is bad for Palestinians, bad for the region and bad for America’s national security. ... Obviously it’s a volatile environment. What we’ve seen in the past is when sudden unilateral moves are made that speak to some of the core issues and sensitivities of either side, that can be explosive.”

On Russia

“I think it’s in America’s interest and the world’s interest that we have a constructive relationship with Russia. That’s been my approach throughout my presidency. “I think it’s fair to say that after President Putin came back into the presidency that an escalating anti-American rhetoric and an approach to global affairs that seem to be premised on the idea that whatever America’s trying to do must be bad for Russians ... that returned to an adversarial spirit that I think existed during the Cold War, that has made the relationship more difficult.”

On the media

“You’re not supposed to be sycophants, you’re supposed to be sceptical. ... And having you in this building has made this workplace better. It keeps us honest, makes us work harder.”

On race

“We’ve got more work to do on race. It is simply not true that things have gotten worse. They haven’t. Things are getting better. And I have more confidence on racial issues in the next generation than I do in our generation or the previous generation. I think kids are smarter about it.”

On Chelsea Manning

“Let’s be clear. Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence. ... I know I feel very comfortable that justice has been served and that a message has still been sent.”

On his future

“I want to do some writing, I want to be quiet a little bit and not hear myself talk so darn much. I want to spend precious time with my girls.”

On speaking out

“There’s a difference between that normal functioning of politics and certain issues or certain moments where I think our core values may be at stake ... that would merit me speaking out.”

On the future of America

“Democracy is messy and doesn’t always work the way you want, doesn’t guarantee certain outcomes. But if you are engaged and involved, then there are a lot more good people than bad in this country. What we’ve also tried to teach them is resilience and tried to teach them hope and that the only thing that is the end of the world is the end of the world. (...) At my core, I think we’re going to be OK.”

More from USA

tags from this story

Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In USA

Stewart says Trump was 'obsessed' with her

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Trump sworn in as US president

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access