Holliday sees inaugural gig as for ‘the people,’ not Trump

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Holliday sees inaugural gig as for ‘the people,’ not Trump

Singer faced an immediate and angry backlash to her decision to perform at concert

Gulf News
 

Washington: When Jennifer Holliday got invited to sing at next week’s inaugural welcome concert, she says she took her cues from the Clintons and the Obamas in agreeing to perform.

Holliday, who backed Hillary Clinton in the election, said she saw the Clintons’ decision to attend Donald Trump’s inaugural and the Obamas’ support for a peaceful transition of power as a signal to “just get this done and then fight vigorously” over policy differences later.

“I didn’t see it as singing for Trump” I saw it as singing for the people on the mall,” Holliday said in an interview on Friday with The Associated Press.

Holliday, best known for her Tony-winning role in “Dreamgirls” on Broadway, faced an immediate and angry backlash to her decision from critics urging a boycott of her music, calling her an “Uncle Tom,” saying her career was over and even suggesting she take her own life.

“It just really made my heart drop to my feet,” Holliday said. “How could I have this much hate spewing at me, and I haven’t even done anything? I guess it’s not like those old days when political views were your own and you had freedom of speech. ... We live in a different time now, and a decision to go and do something for America is not so clear-cut anymore.”

Holliday will be performing on Thursday at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial. Country star Toby Keith and actor Jon Voight also are in the line-up.

Trump himself also will speak at the concert at the Lincoln Memorial, which organisers said “will serve as a tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”

Several prominent entertainers have declined to perform at Trump inaugural festivities.

Holliday said she has sung for both Republican and Democratic presidents, and speculated that may be why Trump’s team reached out to her. She joked that they couldn’t get an “A-lister, so they went to the bottom of the list.”

The celebrity wattage for Trump’s inaugural festivities doesn’t rival that of Barack Obama’s inaugurations, which attracted top names including Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Hudson, among others. But Trump has insisted that’s how he wants it, saying the swearing-in festivities should be about the people, not the A-list.

More from USA

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAmericasUSA

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting