For inaugural performers, no escaping politics

Entertainment world has largely responded to Trump’s invitations with fan-pleasing rebukes

Gulf News
 

New York: Twitter trolls have called Jackie Evancho, 16, a “traitor” for agreeing to sing the national anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration because her 18-year-old sister, Juliet, is transgender and Vice-President-elect Mike Pence has supported anti-LGBT legislation.

“I just kind of thought that this is for my country,” Evancho said in an interview with Katie Rogers of The New York Times. “So if people are going to hate on me, it’s for the wrong reason.” Her sister Juliet agrees. She’s not attending the inaugural, but says she will be there “in spirit.”

Perhaps it should have been obvious that invitations to participate in Trump’s inauguration would become as polarising as everything else around him.

The entertainment world has largely responded to Trump’s invitations with fan-pleasing rebukes.

Rebecca Ferguson, the British singer, tweeted that she would perform only if she was allowed to sing the 1937 African-American anthem “Strange Fruit.”

Ice-T, the rapper and actor, said that when he got the call, “I didn’t pick up and blocked the number.”

George Lopez, the comedian, tweeted a Spanish insult. Elton John issued a less colourful but definitive no.

While some high-profile artistes are refusing on moral grounds, there’s no professional upside to their performing, either. That may be why even pro-Trump artistes like Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, Gene Simmons of Kiss, and Loretta Lynn have been refusing to say publicly whether they will perform.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing at the inauguration, as they have at six previous inaugurations — though one member, Jan Chamberlin, resigned in protest. Participation in the inauguration is voluntary, but thousands of Mormons have signed a petition urging the choir to stay home.

The Rockettes will appear, but after a protest individual dancers were given the option of backing out. In a leaked tape of a dancers’ meeting with James Dolan of MSG Entertainment, which manages the Rockettes, the fallout was discussed. One dancer said, “I’ve had people messaging me: ‘Just shut up and dance’.”

Another asked Dolan whether he was asking them to be “tolerant of intolerance.” Dolan said: “Yeah, in a way, I guess we are doing that. What other choices do we have?”

For the dozens of school bands, drill teams and veterans groups invited, the inaugural parade is a tradition, “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” as the Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Pride, of Naples, Florida, explained on its fund-raising website for the trip to Washington. “In the past 20 years, only four other marching bands in the state of Florida have had the opportunity.”

But what would be an honour in any other year is this year cause for controversy.

The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes is the only band from a historically black university that agreed to be in the parade. The Alabama college’s decision lit up its social media sites and generated a petition. An article in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the protests’ prompting Talladega to rethink its plans drew insults from pro-Trump commenters like “I hope the bigots stay home! There is enough trash in DC and no need to bus more up there.”

This week, Billy Hawkins, the college’s president, said the band members had resolved to go.

“It’s not about politics,” Hawkins said. “It’s about the experience. It’s about a peaceful transition of power. We’re confident we made the right decision.”

Among many causes for regret at this inauguration, add the public bullying of invited performers.

As Juliet Evancho said: “I never worry about Jackie when it comes to singing. I’m more worried what people say, and if it gets to her.”

