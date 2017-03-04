Zuma to meet ministers on welfare grant payments

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zuma to meet ministers on welfare grant payments

Welfare payments of more than 140 billion rand ($10.7 billion) a year are a signature policy of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress

Gulf News
 

South African President Jacob Zuma called for a meeting Saturday with the social development and finance ministers to discuss growing confusion over the payment of welfare grants.

Zuma asked to meet Department of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, said a government official who asked not to be identified because a public announcement hasn’t been made. Zuma wants to resolve issues around the payments before he undertakes an official visit to Indonesia on March 8, the official said.

The South African Social Security Agency, or Sassa, is scrambling to ensure more than 17 million people get their payments when an existing disbursement contract with Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. ends on March 31. While that contract was ruled invalid by the Constitutional Court in 2013, the welfare agency hasn’t complied with an order to hold a tender to find a new service provider. Sassa officials said this week that the agency intends to negotiate a new contract with Net 1, potentially circumventing the earlier court ruling.

The welfare payments of more than 140 billion rand ($10.7 billion; Dh39.4 billion) a year are a signature policy of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress, which says the grants are an important measure to reduce inequality in the nation almost 23 years after the end of white-minority rule. In previous election campaigns, its officials have told rallies that if another party came to power, the payments may end.

Official resigns

Earlier on Saturday, the director-general of the social development ministry, Zane Dangor, said he has resigned over differences with Dlamini about the Constitutional Court’s 2013 ruling.

Dlamini said in court documents seen by Bloomberg on Friday that while she took responsibility for the failure of the welfare department to comply with the ruling, she did not believe her ministry was obliged to consult the court about a plan to enter a new contract with Net 1.

“We had significant differences about what our responsibilities were in terms of management of the legal issues in relation to the Constitutional Court,” Dangor said in an interview with eNCA, a Johannesburg-based television station, broadcast on Saturday. “That is what led to the breakdown.”

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts said it was angered by Dangor’s resignation and questioned “the capability of the minister to effectively run the department and discharge of her responsibilities,” according to a statement emailed on Saturday. Dangor was “an honest and hardworking civil servant,” it said.

‘Full responsibility’

“The minister must now take full responsibility for this,” the committee said before a meeting with Dlamini on March 7. “The department is clearly falling apart.”

Lumka Oliphant, Dlamini’s spokeswoman, didn’t answer calls to her mobile phone when Bloomberg sought comment.

Sassa has now concluded a new agreement with Net 1 and details will be released soon, Business Day reported on Friday, citing the social development ministry. That’s against the advice of the finance ministry which, along with the country’s central bank and the national Post Office, has proposed alternatives to using Net 1.

Earlier this week, the Black Sash Trust human rights group filed a case with the Constitutional Court demanding that any contract between Sassa and Net 1 have the court’s oversight and that Dlamini report to the court regularly. The Democratic Alliance, South Africa’s biggest opposition party, on Friday joined that case.

“In the circumstances relating to the payment of social grants, there has been abject failure by senior government officials and senior members of the executive, including at least one cabinet member, to satisfy the basic constitutional and legal principles,” the DA said in court papers. Dlamini “failed to show any leadership at all, let alone concern regarding Sassa’s true state of affairs,” it said.

— Bloomberg

More from South Africa

tags from this story

South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Jacob Zuma
follow this tag on MGNJacob Zuma

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfricaSouth Africa

tags

South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Jacob Zuma
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In South Africa

South Africa assures social grants by April 1

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job