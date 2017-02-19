Patients feel the pinch as Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Patients feel the pinch as Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

The medics are demanding that call allowances be raised to a minimum of $10 per hour up from the current $1.20 and permission to import cars duty-free

Gulf News
 

HARARE: Hundreds of patients endured long hours waiting in casualty units at Zimbabwe’s state hospitals Saturday due to a crippling strike by doctors seeker higher allowances and better work conditions.

Zimbabwe had one of Africa’s best health care systems but a brain drain following a plunge into economic crisis and hyper-inflation has wreaked all-round havoc, including on the medical sector.

“There are practically no doctors at most hospitals,” Edgar Munatsi, president of the Hospital Doctors’ Association told AFP.

“It’s a sad situation but unfortunately there has been little movement on the part of the government to try to address our grievances.”

The doctors are demanding that call allowances be raised to a minimum of $10 (Dh36.7) per hour up from the current $1.20, that government guarantees jobs for junior doctors after internship or allow junior doctors who can’t find jobs to start private practice, Munatsi said.

They also want permission to import cars duty-free.

Munatsi said his association comprises mostly junior doctors but their senior counterparts were joining the job boycott.

An AFP correspondent saw scores of patients, some visibly in pain waiting in corridors and the grounds of Parirenyatwa, Zimbabwe’s main state hospital, after being told there were few doctors.

“I came here early this morning hoping to be seen by a doctor but I have been told there is no one to assist,” said Salima Musambi, a 32-year-old pregnant woman as she made her way to try and get a lift home.

Parirenyatwa Hospital on Friday announced it was “closing the paediatric casualty immediately in line with contingency plans.”

At United Bulawayo and Mpilo hospitals in the second city Bulawayo only senior doctors were attending to patients.

“The junior doctors have been on strike since Wednesday and this puts huge pressure on the available senior doctors who are fewer,” a member of staff at United Bulawayo Hospitals told AFP asking not to be named.

“The senior doctors are likely to join the strike on Monday.”

No official from the health ministry was available for comment.

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change deplored the government’s failure to address the doctors’ grievances.

“At a time President Robert Mugabe and members of his inner circle travel to Singapore, India and other such faraway places seeking their personal medical treatment, ZANU-PF regime shows complete disregard for the plight of our striking doctors,” the party said in a statement.

Zimbabwe’s economy has been on a downturn for over a decade and in recent months the country has experienced cash shortages with some depositors sleeping at bank entrances to be early for the queues the following morning.

The government has been battling to pay civil servants and has resorted to staggering pay dates as it waits for cash to trickle into its coffers.

More from Africa

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfrica

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Africa

Buhari’s deputy takes charge, says all normal

Framed Gallery

Pics: Light plane crashes into a Melbourne mall

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world