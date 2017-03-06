Nigeria racing to add capacity to provincial airport before Abuja closure

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nigeria racing to add capacity to provincial airport before Abuja closure

International airlines that fly into Abuja have already refused to use Kaduna, a provincial city airport, because of security worries

Image Credit: AFP
Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is to be closed for six weeks, starting tomorrow, to upgrade the runway.
Gulf News
 

Nigeria: Two days before Nigeria shuts down Abuja’s airport for repairs to its dilapidated runway, workers still need to fit electrics, seating and toilets to a new terminal at Kaduna, which will handle the capital’s air traffic but lacks capacity.

International airlines that fly into Abuja have already refused to use Kaduna, a provincial city airport, because of security worries, and domestic passengers could face major delays if the new terminal is not ready, discouraging travel and isolating the capital.

Most floor and ceiling tiles have been fitted and all air conditioning units have been installed, but electrical fittings are unfinished, chairs for the arrival and departure areas lie strewn about and a car park expansion is incomplete.

“Contractors are working day and night,” said an official from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) who is not authorised to talk publicly on the matter.

A contractor said staffing levels at the terminal building site had increased since mid-February. A Reuters reporter who visited the site several times between March 3-5 counted about 50 builders on the site, compared with about 30 in January.

Kaduna airport officials have said the existing terminal will be used if the new site is not ready and can handle up to 500 passengers at any one moment — equivalent to three or four short-haul jets. Some critics of the plan say that number is inflated.

The road network in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy covering an area about twice the size of California, is in poor condition and more affluent travellers rely on air travel to cover the long distances.

In a sign of the logistical challenges ahead, data from Nigeria’s airport authority shows Abuja airport handled 4,859 domestic flights in December compared with the 171 that flew in or out of Kaduna.

Kaduna airport is located in a restive area plagued by insecurity and kidnappings. Airlines including British Airways, Lufthansa and South African Airways have refused to fly into Kaduna. Ethiopian Airlines has said it will use the alternative airport.

“Roads leading to the airport have undergone renovation,” said the FAAN official, adding that extra police had already been deployed along the main road on which passengers will be able to travel in buses, guarded by security.

Nigeria has postponed an Abuja trade conference meant to drum-up investment, underlining the potential impact to business from the six-week closure.

More from Nigeria

tags from this story

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria
British Airways
follow this tag on MGNBritish Airways

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAfricaNigeria

tags

Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN
British Airways
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Nigeria

Russian, Ukrainian sailors freed in Nigeria

Framed Gallery

Look: Underground training camp of Daesh

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape