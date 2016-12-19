Militia attacks east Congo as President Kabila’s term expires

Members of the Congolese community in Belgium demonstrate in Brussels on Saturday todemand the departure of

Members of the Congolese community in Belgium demonstrate in Brussels on Saturday todemand the departure of

Kinshasa, Congo: Militiamen in eastern Congo attacked a prison on Monday, engaging in a gun battle with security forces amid heightened tensions as President Joseph Kabila’s last term in office ends.

No election has been held to choose a successor to Kabila, whose mandate expires on Monday, and popular anger is growing over what opponents say is an attempt to cling to power in defiance of the constitution.

“Since this morning, there have been incursions by the Mai Mai (militia). They wanted to liberate prisoners at the central prison,” Fabrice Kakubuzi, a local activist in the eastern city of Butembo told Reuters. “They want to take advantage of the day to liberate prisoners.”

A police spokesman said the militiamen were trying to loot but had been pushed back by security forces.

A presidential election has been postponed until at least April 2018 because of logistical and financial problems and some opposition leaders have agreed Kabila can remain in office until then. The constitutional court has also ruled that Kabila, leader since his father was assassinated in 2001, can stay on.

In the capital, many are bracing for a violent clash between Kabila’s opponents and security forces. In September, when the last major demonstrations were held, about 50 people were killed. This time, experts worry, could be worse.

Over the last week, Catholic bishops mediated talks between Kabila’s supporters and a patchwork of the regime’s political opponents. But on Saturday, participants announced that no agreement had been reached, emboldening the mostly young men who have begun referring to Monday as D-Day, and say they will take to the streets en masse.

Kabila is among a growing number of African leaders who have angled to extend their terms by either changing the constitution, delaying elections, or holding elections marred by allegations of rigging. Angola’s Jos Eduardo dos Santos, 74, has ruled for 37 years. Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, 92, has been in power for 30 years. More recently, the presidents of Burundi and the neighbouring Republic of Congo both announced plans to extend power, igniting domestic crises in each country.

But the stakes are particularly high in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which saw a brutal civil war that killed about 5 million people between 1997 and 2003. Fighting continues in much of eastern Congo, and the country remains the site of the largest United Nations peacekeeping mission in the world, with about 20,000 troops.

“There is a grave risk that Congo could descend into widespread violence and chaos in the coming days, with potentially volatile repercussions across the region,” said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch.

Peacekeepers will be on high alert this week, according to UN spokesman Charles Bambara, who said that the mission is “preparing for the worst case scenario.” The government has said it will shut down access to social networks which protesters use to mobilise.

On the streets of Lemba, a frenetic neighbourhood in Kinshasa, local opposition leader Jean Claude Mwamba was getting ready to confront the regime, in spite of the violent reaction he anticipated. Mwamba led a small protest on Saturday, with young men holding signs that read “Farewell, Kabila.” By Monday or Tuesday, he said, that protest would grow larger, pouring into the streets, demanding Kabila’s resignation.

“There’s no security, no jobs, no respect of the constitution,” he said. “For us, there is only one option — that Kabila leaves.”

A huge number of Congolese agree that Kabila has failed to improve lives for the country’s average citizens, even as he and his family appear to have grown fabulously wealthy. A Bloomberg investigation last week linked 70 companies, many in DRC’s lucrative mining industry, to the family. Meanwhile, about two-thirds of the country’s 77 million people earn less than $1.90 per day.

“The constitutional discussion will soon be overshadowed by the struggle to remove Kabila through protests in the streets and repression by the security forces,” said Jason Stearns, a longtime expert on DRC and the head of the Congo Research Group.

Leaving power would ostensibly endanger Kabila’s large investments, particularly as his coalition has not yet put forth a viable successor. Kabila and his political allies have suggested that he must stay in power until at least 2018 — which they say is the soonest elections could be held in a vast country where polling would be expensive and logistically complicated.

But that explanation doesn’t carry any weight with experts or Kabila’s political opponents. The United States had originally encouraged elections to be held this year. Earlier this month, with that prospect diminished, Washington and the European Union announced sanctions against nine senior Kabila officials who they said were involved in repression.

For now, the sanctions don’t appear to have reduced the likelihood of violent demonstrations. The Congolese government has emphasised the strength and loyalty of security forces, which have already been deployed across much of Kinshasa.

“We have the police, the army and the intelligence services working for us,” said a spokesman for the ruling coalition, Andr-Alain Atundu. “Maybe there will be turmoil for two or three days, but eventually the (protesters) will get hungry.”

Kabila, 45, took power in 2001, after his father, president Laurent-Dsir Kabila, was assassinated. The Democratic Republic of Congo, which achieved its independence from Belgium in 1960, still hasn’t had a peaceful handover of power.

As the son of a rebel, Joseph Kabila grew up in far-flung parts of DRC and Tanzania, an experience that defines him, according to those close to him.

“He was born and grew up in the bush,” said Aubin Minaku, president of the national assembly and a senior figure in Kabila’s coalition. “He knows what it means to struggle.”

But even Kabila’s political allies are not sure what will come next for the country. Kabila has said he doesn’t intend to change the constitution — which he would have to in order to run for another term, whenever elections are finally held. But will he stay true to that pledge?

“In reality, no one can answer that question,” said Minaku.