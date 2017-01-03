Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles visit Gulf News office
Dubai: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles swung by the Gulf News office on Tuesday, surprising fans of the turtle power of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo.
The #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles are in the @Gulf_News office! Cowabunga! pic.twitter.com/vhA6SQgJOr— Go with the Flo (@poyen1980) January 3, 2017
The heroes in a half-shell interacted with editors and staff (probably asking if they saw April O'Neil in the building) took over an editor's computer, read the Gulf News paper, and even shared their pizza!
The #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles have taken over the @gulf_news office. 🐢 😱 pic.twitter.com/lgGINpWmjd— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) January 3, 2017
The turtles also gamely took part in Gulf News' mannequin challenge (watch it below). They are making guest appearances in the emirate as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival this year.
Watch them live
The turtles will be at City Centre Deira from January 4 to 10, at 4:30pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm, and at City Centre Mirdif from January 12 to 18, at 4:30pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm.
They'll be roaming around City Centre Al Shindagha and City Centre Me’aisem from January 18 to 24, at 4:30pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm.