Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles visit Gulf News office

Heroes in a half-shell make a surprise appearance at the Gulf News newsroom

    There's plenty of pizza to go around the Gulf News office, says Michelangelo.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
    "Hey dude, what are you doing in my workstation?" UAE Deputy Editor Ashfaq Ahmed asks Raphael.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
    "To take or not to take? Taking!" Associate Editor Malavika Kamaraju mulls.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
    Web editor Florence Pia Yu is thrilled that Michelangelo offered her pizza.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
    The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles take over the Gulf News office on January 3, 2017.Image Credit: David Tusing/Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles swung by the Gulf News office on Tuesday, surprising fans of the turtle power of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo.

The heroes in a half-shell interacted with editors and staff (probably asking if they saw April O'Neil in the building) took over an editor's computer, read the Gulf News paper, and even shared their pizza!

The turtles also gamely took part in Gulf News' mannequin challenge (watch it below). They are making guest appearances in the emirate as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival this year.

 

 

Watch them live

The turtles will be at City Centre Deira from January 4 to 10, at 4:30pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm, and at City Centre Mirdif from January 12 to 18, at 4:30pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm.

They'll be roaming around City Centre Al Shindagha and City Centre Me’aisem from January 18 to 24, at 4:30pm, 6:30pm and 8:30pm. 

