Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Go with the Flo: Prizes galore

Here are some of the best Dubai Shopping Festival deals that also give you a chance to win big

Image Credit: Florence Pia G Yu/Gulf News
Dubai Shopping Festival deals on Gulf News.
Tabloid
 

If it looks good on paper, it’s definitely better in reality. At least that’s what I find during the Dubai Shopping Festival. It’s like a 34-day treasure hunt, and you’re bound to find a quirky offer or two.

So, I was going through a week’s worth of Gulf News to find out if there’s any Dubai Shopping Festival deal I shouldn’t miss when I trawl the malls on the weekend. Here’s what I found.

Where to win cash

If you’re only just starting to catch on the Playstation bug, you could start with the Playstation 3 bundle offer at Union Coop Etihad Mall and Al Barsha Mall, which costs Dh830 for the 500GB version plus five games. Plus, for every Dh200 you spend, you get a scratch card for instant prizes, and a ticket to the weekly draw of Dh50,000 and the grand draw of Dh100,000.

Where to win gold

Speaking of Playstation, Jumbo is giving away a solid gold limited edition Playstation 4 as one of its grand prizes or 10g of gold every day this DSF. All you need to do is make a minimum purchase of Dh500. You can probably start with their bundle offer on the India-made but impressive Lava Iris 820 (two for Dh499) with a free backpack.

And yes, prizes are glittering this DSF to make your shopping ever more rewarding. At Carrefour, for every Dh200 you spend on electronics, you enter a draw where you could be one of 8,000 winners of a total of 34kg of gold.

At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, buy gold worth Dh500 and get a raffle coupon to join the draw for 34 kilos of gold (there will be 100 winners in total). Double your raffle coupons with a Dh500 purchase of diamond jewellery. There will be three draws with three winners every day.

Where to win gifts

Techbuy at Virgin Megastore is offering “amazing gifts” with every Dh350 purchase on mobile phones, hardware, cameras or accessories. For shutterbugs, there’s a Canon 700D for Dh2,469 with a gift voucher of Dh475.

At The Watch House, there’s a 25 per cent to 60 per cent off on selected time pieces, plus you can win a trip for two to an exotic destination for five days and four nights every week.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

Dubai Shopping Festival
follow this tag on MGNDubai Shopping Festival

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleShoppingGo with the Flo

tags

Dubai Shopping Festival
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Tarun Tahiliani unveils exclusive rug collection

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer