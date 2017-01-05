Go with the Flo: Prizes galore

Dubai Shopping Festival deals on Gulf News.

If it looks good on paper, it’s definitely better in reality. At least that’s what I find during the Dubai Shopping Festival. It’s like a 34-day treasure hunt, and you’re bound to find a quirky offer or two.

So, I was going through a week’s worth of Gulf News to find out if there’s any Dubai Shopping Festival deal I shouldn’t miss when I trawl the malls on the weekend. Here’s what I found.

Where to win cash

If you’re only just starting to catch on the Playstation bug, you could start with the Playstation 3 bundle offer at Union Coop Etihad Mall and Al Barsha Mall, which costs Dh830 for the 500GB version plus five games. Plus, for every Dh200 you spend, you get a scratch card for instant prizes, and a ticket to the weekly draw of Dh50,000 and the grand draw of Dh100,000.

Where to win gold

Speaking of Playstation, Jumbo is giving away a solid gold limited edition Playstation 4 as one of its grand prizes or 10g of gold every day this DSF. All you need to do is make a minimum purchase of Dh500. You can probably start with their bundle offer on the India-made but impressive Lava Iris 820 (two for Dh499) with a free backpack.

And yes, prizes are glittering this DSF to make your shopping ever more rewarding. At Carrefour, for every Dh200 you spend on electronics, you enter a draw where you could be one of 8,000 winners of a total of 34kg of gold.

At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, buy gold worth Dh500 and get a raffle coupon to join the draw for 34 kilos of gold (there will be 100 winners in total). Double your raffle coupons with a Dh500 purchase of diamond jewellery. There will be three draws with three winners every day.

Where to win gifts

Techbuy at Virgin Megastore is offering “amazing gifts” with every Dh350 purchase on mobile phones, hardware, cameras or accessories. For shutterbugs, there’s a Canon 700D for Dh2,469 with a gift voucher of Dh475.

At The Watch House, there’s a 25 per cent to 60 per cent off on selected time pieces, plus you can win a trip for two to an exotic destination for five days and four nights every week.