Go with the Flo: DSF deals on footwear and stuff

I admit I have been trying to avoid the malls all year, but this time my feet find themselves inexplicably heading towards the nearest mall.

Yup, it’s Dubai Shopping Festival time! This edition of DSF promises to be different. For one, it is exceptionally longer — 34 days of retail deals. I wanted to check if there was anything worth picking up. First stop, Dubai Outlet Mall. Here’s what I found.

Cheap

My heart did a pitter-patter as soon as I saw the price tag on this cool Coach sneakers: Dh385 (was Dh1,100)

This Michael Kors clutch bag is only Dh259 (was Dh570). Don’t keep MK waiting, ladies.

Cheaper

Men’s suede loafers at Sacoor Brothers are Dh195 (from Dh895). Can’t tap your toe on that price.

At Tommy Hilfiger, I saw children’s trousers for Dh100 while shoes and sandals for the little ones (and espadrilles for women) cost Dh150 (from Dh349).

Super cheap

Also at Sacoor Brothers, ladies’ polo shirts are only Dh45 (was Dh325).

At Dune, this pair of sequined heels (or The Great Gatsby heels, if you ask me) are only Dh45. Leo would be pleased.