Go with the Flo: DSF deals on footwear and stuff

Gulf News’ Web News Editor Florence Pia G. Yu trawls the malls and places off the beaten track to find the best deals and bring you the quirkiest items you can add to your shopping bag

DSF deal
Image Credit: Gulf News
At Sacoor Brothers, ladies’ polo shirts are only Dh45 (a big drop from Dh325).
Tabloid
 

I admit I have been trying to avoid the malls all year, but this time my feet find themselves inexplicably heading towards the nearest mall.

Yup, it’s Dubai Shopping Festival time! This edition of DSF promises to be different. For one, it is exceptionally longer — 34 days of retail deals. I wanted to check if there was anything worth picking up. First stop, Dubai Outlet Mall. Here’s what I found.

Cheap

My heart did a pitter-patter as soon as I saw the price tag on this cool Coach sneakers: Dh385 (was Dh1,100)

TAB_161230 RH FLO COACH SNEAKERS

This Michael Kors clutch bag is only Dh259 (was Dh570). Don’t keep MK waiting, ladies.

TAB_161230 RH FLO MICHAEL KORS CLUTCH

Cheaper

Men’s suede loafers at Sacoor Brothers are Dh195 (from Dh895). Can’t tap your toe on that price.

DSF deal

At Tommy Hilfiger, I saw children’s trousers for Dh100 while shoes and sandals for the little ones (and espadrilles for women) cost Dh150 (from Dh349).

DSf

Super cheap

Also at Sacoor Brothers, ladies’ polo shirts are only Dh45 (was Dh325).

At Dune, this pair of sequined heels (or The Great Gatsby heels, if you ask me) are only Dh45. Leo would be pleased.

DSF deal

