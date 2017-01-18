Mobile
DSF 'everything must go' bargains

Pretty quirky discounted items in places off the beaten track

 

My bargain hunt this week took me to places off the beaten track—including a Dubai Metro station (more on that later)—and some pretty quirky discounted items.

First stop was ACE in Dubai Festival City. I was actually just there to buy a new lightbulb to replace the one that conked out at home, but I ended up checking a lot of things out.

In the "everything must go" section, I saw super cheap mechanic's tools that cost less than Dh5, such as these pliers for Dh2.25. Hey, they'd probably come in handy if you need to pull a tooth out or two.

Mirror mirror on the wall, should you buy this or not at all? Well, it's just Dh25 (clearance sale tag) and I don't think you can buy full length mirrors at that price anywhere.

DSF bargain items

If you want to keep a pet gold fish or three, they have a bundle offer on a 13-litre aquarium for Dh159.

DSF bargain items

At Brands for Less in Al Muraqqabat Street, Deira, there's a mixed bag of kitchen items you probably don't need but might want to buy just because they're only Dh5, such as this asparagus peeler or a set of six egg spoons.

DSF bargain items

At Plug-Ins, Dubai Festival City, they have an insane offer on an iPhone SE 64GB version for Dh1,349. The salesman said it has the same specs as the iPhone 6, but with a more compact size. Perfect for anyone who wants a super smartphone that fits the front pocket of their jeans.

DSF bargain items

At Khalid Bin Al Waleed metro station (otherwise known as the Burjuman metro stop), there's a portable JBL speaker bundled with a set of headphones and tickets to Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld for Dh1,299 because you probably need to bring your own music to calm your nerves on those insane rides. You can also pick up a Super General sandwich maker for Dh39 or a barbecue gas grill pan for Dh59.

DSF bargain items

