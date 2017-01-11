Mobile
DSF bargain finds: 7 items under Dh100

From backpacks to ‘Star Wars’ T-shirts, here are some of our latest deals not to miss

Tabloid
 

Mall parking should be free throughout the Dubai Shopping Festival, otherwise how are people going to thoroughly enjoy their bargain hunt?

I say this because I am still upset that I had to shell out Dh100 on parking at one of the malls in Deira earlier this week. Imagine what I could have bought with that money…

A RED SNAPBACK from the Nike store at Jumeirah Centre for Dh59 (was Dh129), or this matching RED BACKPACK for Dh75 (was Dh149). Then I could have painted the town red and splurged the change on a frappe at the cafe next door.

A PAIR OF KICKS for only Dh99 (was Dh249) at Vans, also at Jumeirah Centre. They still have lots of pairs in stock so you don’t have to kick yourself for not shopping there sooner. In case you don’t know where Jumeirah Centre is, it’s along Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1.

STAR WARS T-SHIRT from Harvey Nichols for Dh35 (was Dh125) at Priceless, The Outlet Village. There’s a rack just behind the counter where they hang these things. The stock is limited though so may the force be with you.

A PAIR OF SOCKS from Massimo Dutti at Outlet Mall for Dh19. For Dh100, you could buy five pairs of these — one for each day of your work week. Pure branded bargain, right?

BALLET PUMPS in their shining, shimmering, splendid glory for only Dh80 at The Deal, The Outlet Village. These come in limited sizes though (built for tiny feet but the price drop is gigantic, considering that the original discounted price was Dh440).

