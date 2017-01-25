DSF 2017 last minute shopping ideas

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

DSF 2017 last minute shopping ideas

Here are a few suggestions where you can do some last minute shopping

 

We’re in the last week of the Dubai Shopping Festival. Here are a few suggestions where you can do some last minute shopping. Speed up!

Cars

So, tell me again why vampires like Volvo? For this deal, you don’t need to wait for Edward to give you the twilight (or green light). Volvo is offering to pay 20 per cent of your down payment on a Volvo V40 R-Design, which is on sale at Dh99,900 and comes with a 10 per cent cash back, three-year unlimited kilometre warranty plus roadside assistance.

volvo

 If you’re a fast and furious Honda lover, you can get the City at Dh49,900 or the Civic at Dh69,900, and rev up with up to 100 per cent financing.

Honda Civic

Would you rather drive a Lambo and pay peanuts? You can spend Dh450 at Mall of the Emirates to get into the draw and count your lucky stars to win a Lamborghini Huracan 2017!

Lamborghini Huracan 2017

Items below Dh50

Feeling pink? Warm up this winter with this knitted scarf for Dh29 at Pink Woman. Or you can grab this pair of jeans at Iconic for Dh70 (and look like you survived a zombie apocalypse).

DSF deals

 At Next, there’s a big price cut on women’s wear and children’s clothing, such as this boy’s overalls or this yellow top for Dh40.

DSF deals

 

Our last stop is at Bath & Body Works, which is splashing Dh15 items everywhere. Smells good to me.

DSF deal

More from Fashion

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Honda
follow this tag on MGNHonda

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleShoppingGo with the Flo

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Honda
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Diesel finds its Latin groove for spring-summer

Life & Style Gallery

Beauties parade in national costumes

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day