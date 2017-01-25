DSF 2017 last minute shopping ideas

We’re in the last week of the Dubai Shopping Festival. Here are a few suggestions where you can do some last minute shopping. Speed up!

Cars

So, tell me again why vampires like Volvo? For this deal, you don’t need to wait for Edward to give you the twilight (or green light). Volvo is offering to pay 20 per cent of your down payment on a Volvo V40 R-Design, which is on sale at Dh99,900 and comes with a 10 per cent cash back, three-year unlimited kilometre warranty plus roadside assistance.

If you’re a fast and furious Honda lover, you can get the City at Dh49,900 or the Civic at Dh69,900, and rev up with up to 100 per cent financing.

Would you rather drive a Lambo and pay peanuts? You can spend Dh450 at Mall of the Emirates to get into the draw and count your lucky stars to win a Lamborghini Huracan 2017!

Items below Dh50

Feeling pink? Warm up this winter with this knitted scarf for Dh29 at Pink Woman. Or you can grab this pair of jeans at Iconic for Dh70 (and look like you survived a zombie apocalypse).

At Next, there’s a big price cut on women’s wear and children’s clothing, such as this boy’s overalls or this yellow top for Dh40.

Our last stop is at Bath & Body Works, which is splashing Dh15 items everywhere. Smells good to me.