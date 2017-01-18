Rita Ora records song for ‘Fifty Shades’

Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora has written a song for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

The 26-year-old is reprising her role as Mia Gray in the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, and the song will release next month.

“I’ve recorded a song for the new Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack. It’s my first new song in a while, but I can’t say anything more than that yet,” said Ora.

The track, which is called Kiss Me, will be available on the deluxe version of the album.

While she has not released an album since 2012, the America’s Next Top Model host says she works harder than people realise.

“People are always really surprised by how hard I work. Today I was up at 4am filming in Rome, then I got a flight to London this afternoon to perform at Tezenis, then I’m flying to the States to host America’s Next Top Model. I also don’t think people realise how sick my sense of humour is,” Ora said.