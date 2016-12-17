Mobile
Review: Ghazal Symphony brings melodies to Dubai

Music genre’s greats from Pakistan and India come together for one night of beautiful tunes

  • Ghulam AliImage Credit: Arshad Ali
  • Pankaj UdhasImage Credit: Arshad Ali
  • Rekha BhardwajImage Credit: Arshad Ali
  • Talat AzizImage Credit: Arshad Ali
  • Sanam MarviImage Credit: Arshad Ali
  • Perform duting the Ghazal Symphony at Dubai World Trade Centre Photo Arshad AliImage Credit:
  • Ghulam Ali.Image Credit:
  • Annu Kapoor hosted the show.Image Credit: Arshad Ali
Tabloid
 

It was a concert with a difference. The Ghazal Symphony, held on Friday at Dubai World Trade Centre, blended two seemingly incongruous elements together for a unique experience.

Singers from India and Pakistan shared the stage, proving yet again that music transcends all borders.

The concert started a bit late but the receptive audience’s love for music held them captive late into night.

The evening began with award-winning thumri and ghazal (two styles of Hindustani music) singer Jazim Sharma performing Lata Mangeshkar’s Rasme Ulfat Ko Nibhaye followed by tributes to Mehdi Hassan (Ranjish Hi Sahi) and Jagjit Singh (Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya).

The inimitable Pakistani folk and Sufi singer Sanam Marvi regaled the audience with Woh Humsafar Tha and Yaar Ko Hum Na Ja Dekha in her loud and sweet voice.

A surprise awaited the audience in the form of a tribute to Jagjit Singh by symphony conductor Deepak Pandit, who had the opportunity to work with the late maestro. Pandit sang the all-time hits Honton Se Choolo Tum, Tumko Dheka Tho Yeh Khayal Aya, Tum Itna Jo Muskurarahe Ho and Sarakti Jaa Rahe.

Pandit, who is a good harmonium player and violinist, mesmerised the audience with a musical interlude on both instruments.

Rekha Bhardwaj then took centrestage with songs such as Phir Le Aya Dil from the hit movie Barfi, Hassan’s Woh Par Bhare Do Sharmile Nain, and Dil Hi Tho Hain.

It was close to midnight, but the audience’s love for ghazals kept them waiting for more. Then, amid a standing ovation, Ghulam Ali appeared on stage proving his title as one of the finest ghazal singers of our time. Ali sang Dil Mein Ek Lahar Si Uthi Abhi with variations followed by Chupke Chupke Raat Din and the intoxicating Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa.

The maestro’s son, Aamir Ghulam Ali, accompanied him. It seems that Ali wants to groom his son to step into his shoes, but the budding singer has a long way to go to prove he is a chip off the old block.

Then it was time for the handsome ghazal singer Talat Aziz to keep the audience engaged. And he did it with aplomb with several of his own songs and tributes to Hassan and Singh. Aziz opened his session with Zindagi Jab Teri, his song from the movie Umrao Jaan. Aziz, who began his singing career 36 years ago, sang his debut song Kaise Sukun Paoo Tujhe Dekhne Ke Baad, following it up with Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo, Aina Mujhse and Apni Marzi Se Khaan Kare Safar.

Finally it was ghazal king Pankaj Udhas’ turn. Perhaps the organisers’ decision to have Udhas perform last was to make sure the audience stuck around until the end of the programme. Though fans were enthusiastic, Udhas’ weariness showed on his face. But he did full justice to the songs Deewan Se Milkar, Jiye Tho Jiye Jaise Kaise, Aur Ahista Kijye Baat, Naa Kajre Ki Dhaar Na Motiyon Ki Haar and Chaandi Hai Ran Tera.

As a parting gift, Udhas sang the all-time favourite Chitti Aayi Hai (The Letter Has Come). This song from the movie Naam used to bring tears to the eyes of the audience. But in these days of cheap overseas calls and instant messaging, it failed to have the same effect.

