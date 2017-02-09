Mobile
Randy Travis advocates for stroke victims

Travis lost the use of his right side, as well as the ability to read, write and speak when he suffered a stroke in 2013

Image Credit: AP
Country singer Randy Travis, center, sits with his wife, Mary, left, and Dr. Blaise Baxter, right, of Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., before a meeting of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Randy Travis, who suffered a stroke in 2013, attended the hearing for Stroke Awareness Day at the legislature. Dozens of country stars, from Garth Brooks to Kenny Rogers, are scheduled to perform at a tribute show Wednesday night in Nashville to honor Travis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tabloid
 

Country star Randy Travis met with Tennessee lawmakers to raise awareness for stroke victims following his near-fatal stroke in 2013.

Travis was at the state Capitol on Wednesday, hours before he was to be feted at a tribute concert in Nashville, featuring Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers and others.

Travis lost the use of his right side, as well as the ability to read, write and speak. But his wife, Mary, told a Senate Health Committee that he has improved greatly following years of rehabilitation.

The Grammy winner went through two brain surgeries and was in the hospital for five and a half months, but Travis surprised everyone at his Country Music Hall of Fame induction last year when he sang Amazing Grace.

She said last week her husband read the word Nashville on a highway sign, the first time since the stroke that he indicated he could read again.

“We’ve come a long way now,” Mary Travis said. “I guess I speak to the family members and the medical field who are challenged with stroke patients to not ever give up.”

Travis’ multi-platinum debut album, Storms of Life, in 1986 made him a star with his deep baritone voice. He had hits with songs like Forever and Ever Amen, Three Wooden Crosses and On the Other Hand.

