Podcast Post: 5 podcasts for beginners

Get ready to binge-listen your way through this week’s beginner’s edition of the podcast playlist.

Serial

If the world of podcasts had to be divided into two time periods, it would indubitably be pre- and post-Serial. The cultural impact of Serial, which released in late 2014 and used investigative journalism to tell a true story over the course of a season, thrust podcasts into the public consciousness. Suddenly, listening to podcasts was the in thing to do. Listen to Serial to truly understand the power of great storytelling and the firm grip a tightly woven and well-researched narrative can hold on your daily life.

99% Invisible

This podcast, hosted by the ingenuous Roman Mars, explains the importance of “invisible” design behind everyday objects and surroundings. Great for both design lovers and mere mortals, 99% Invisible’s 20-minute long episodes are for you if you’re looking to rekindle your sense of wonder in the smaller details of life. The fact that Mars is in possession of the best radio voice ever and also manages to provide subtle social commentary without polarising his audiences also helps. One of my favourite episodes (Episode #214: Loud and Clear) delved into the survival of music tapes or cassettes in the prison industry in the US, and the even more surprising reasons behind it.

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Consider subscribing to PCHH for its relentless, almost manic and almost always infectiously witty, study of all the things mainstream media is obsessed about (movies, books, music, TV shows, you name it). Take it from someone who has listened to every single podcast they’ve ever released (almost 300 now), this is your one-stop-shop for all your pop culture recommendations. A good point to sample their brilliance would be their April 8, 2016 episode (Best Bad Movies) where the panel of four discuss their favourite worst movies, making bad sound oh-so-good.

Radiolab Podcast

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Radiolab is yet to release an episode that’s a flub. Micro-documentaries in form, Radiolab looks at telling stories of science, philosophy and culture with the economy of a short story and the depth of a long-form piece. Hosts Jad Abumrad and Robert Krulwhich work with producers to bring out episodes that are also very intuitively and uniquely sound produced, so make sure you use great headphones while listening to this one. While all their episodes enthral, their most recent one (which released on February 10) on Ponzi schemes was a firecracker of an episode.

Song Exploder

A podcast that’s matured well over the last three years is Hrishikesh Hirway’s Song Exploder, which sees musicians and composers take apart one of their seminal songs in all its intimate glory over a 20-minute episode. What is especially interesting is that Hirway surgically removes himself from the interview, letting his subject take centre stage through the limited timespace, except for the initial introduction. If, like me, you’re a La La Land fan, begin your journey with Song Exploder with their December 21, 2016, episode where composer Justin Hurwitz breaks down Emma Stone’s wonderful Audition track from the film.