Lady Antebellum want Taylor Swift to write them a song

Swift wrote ‘Better Man’ for Little Big Town, and the tune topped the Billboard Hot country songs chart this month

Image Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lady Antebellum pose in Nashville. From left are Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, and Hillary Scott.
Tabloid
 

Taylor Swift has written hit songs for herself for years, but she recently lent her talent to others, from former boyfriend Calvin Harris to country act Little Big Town.

And now Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum wants the Swift-song treatment.

“I mean honestly Taylor, call us,” Hillary Scott said in an interview on Sunday. “Like, we’re up for whatever,” she added with a laugh. “Let’s go.”

Swift wrote Better Man for Little Big Town, and the tune topped the Billboard Hot country songs chart this month — bringing Swift’s name back to the country charts after launching her powerhouse pop career in 2014.

Charles Kelley of Lady A said they would maybe want Swift to write “a nostalgic song... we like nostalgic songs.”

And Kelley said there’s something else they want: a No 1 smash.

“I hope it would be No 1. That’s all I want,” he said. “It better go No 1 though. If we cut a song and it goes like No 2, I’m going to be so disappointed.”

Swift performed Better Man and This Is What You Came For at a pre-Super Bowl concert this past weekend. The Harris track, which earned Swift a writing credit under alias Nils Sjoberg, features Rihanna. It peaked at No 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100, giving Harris his highest placement on the chart as a lead artist.

Lady A recently released a new single, You Look Good, and their new album, Heart Break, comes out June 9.

More from Music

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

