La Ghie out of Dubai singing race, Mau Marcelo slips to second place

Singing partner Erick John Dizon vows to return with vengeance for next Expat Duets edition

  • Virginia Sanchez (left) and Erick John Dizon.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Virginia Sanchez is more popularly known as La Ghie to fans.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Erick John Dizon.Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: Dubai-based internet star Virginia Sanchez, known as La Ghie to fans in the Middle East, has dropped out of Expat Duets.

With Sanchez out, fans were rooting for Mau Marcelo, but the first Philippine Idol winner slipped to second place in the latest battle round of Expat Duets where pairs compete in a weekly showdown culminating in a grand finals on March 10 at Vegas Dubai. 

Marcelo and partner Ijil Vergel were bested by duo Oriel Padura and Ejay Alia, who wowed judges and the crowd with a moving rendition of Sana Maulit Muli.

Meanwhile, Sanchez revealed that she was forced to bow out of the competition so she could exit the UAE soon. Expat Duets, the first of its kind singing showdown in the UAE, requires all contenders to be present in a six-week musical battle. 

In Expat Duets—her first foray into singing competitions after taking a long break from singing—Sanchez paired with Erick John Dizon, the first Dubai representative of popular Philippine singing competition Talentadong Pinoy.

Her exit means Dizon is automatically disqualified from the singing showdown.

“I might get married soon, and I still have not decided on whether I want to return to Dubai or reside in Qatar where my fiancé is based,” said Sanchez, who rose to fame after her rendition of Albanian song Moj E Bukura (Beautiful Remix) became viral on YouTube and became a hit in Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania where her story was picked up by dozens of media outfits. 

Sanchez said she will be supporting the remaining contenders in Expat Duets, adding that they shouldn't feel intimidated by anyone, including Marcelo.

“Just enjoy yourself on stage and let your natural talent take over. You only need to compete with yourself,” she advised.

Her singing partner, Dizon, meanwhile, had looked forward to Expat Duets as his musical comeback in the UAE, having taken a break from competing in singing competitions after suffering a near fatal heart attack in 2003.

Dizon could not hide his dismay over being disqualified but vowed to return with a vengeance in the next season of Expat Duets.

“This just makes we want to win harder next time!” he said, adding that although he could not continue in the showdown, something good still came out of the experience.

“I reconnected with sir Leo [Manalac], who was actually my fiercest rival back when I was seriously into singing competitions. It came to a point where we were not talking to each other. This paved the way for us to start talking to each other again,” he said.

Don't miss it

When: February 10, 17, 24 and March 3, 5pm (weekly showdown) and March 10, 5pm (grand finals)

Where: Vegas Dubai, Holiday Inn Bur Dubai

Tickets: Free during weekly showdown

