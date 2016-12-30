Has Adele secretly married her partner?

Adele

Singer Adele has sparked rumours that she has married her partner Simon Konecki after she was spotted wearing a wedding band in Beverly Hills, reports mirror.co.uk

The Someone like you and Hello singer recently went for shopping in Los Angeles and seemed to keep low profile with dark glasses and an oversized hat. Despite this, her fans noticed that she seemed to be willingly flashing a gold wedding band on her ring finger.

One of the singer’s followers tweeted: “Ok look at her hand... It’s a [expletive] wedding band! You can argue with me but still.”

The couple, who have a four-year-old son Angelo, have been together for over five years and got engaged in October.