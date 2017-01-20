Mobile
Harry Belafonte to release new album on 90th birthday

A multi-ethnic children’s choir will perform a new version of his classic ‘Island in the Sun’ for a new anthology of his music

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2014 file photo, Harry Belafonte arrives at the charity gala Ein Herz fuer Kinder (A heart for children) in Berlin. Belafonte will celebrate his 90th with a new musical project. ‘When Colors Come Together ... The Legacy of Harry Belafonte", will feature a children’s choir singing one of his famous songs, ‘Island In the Sun,’ an an attempt to promote racial harmony. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos, File)
Tabloid
 

Harry Belafonte is turning 90 in a few weeks, and he’s planning to use the milestone to release an album that will underscore part of his life’s work — fostering racial harmony.

A multi-ethnic children’s choir will perform a new version of his classic Island in the Sun for a new anthology of his music, When Colors Come Together: The Legacy of Harry Belafonte. He co-wrote the song for the 1957 film Island in the Sun. It generated controversy at the time for its exploration of race and interracial romance.

“Most of the things that fuel prejudice, that fuels hate... are contrived,” Belafonte, who turns 90 on March 1, said in a release. “The differences that exist between us should be things that attract us to one another, not alienate us from one another.”

Belafonte has been a longtime civil rights activist, marching with the likes of the Martin Luther King Jr. He is an honorary co-chair of the Women’s March on Saturday in Washington.

The album is set for release on February 24. 

