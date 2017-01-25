Mobile
Former ‘Philippine Idol’ winner eyes new shot at fame in UAE

Mau Marcelo signs up for Expat Duets, which has attracted heavyweights in the local music scene

Image Credit: Supplied
Mau Marcelo
Tabloid
 

A decade after winning the first Philippine Idol — the Philippine adaptation of American Idol — Mau Marcelo is making her comeback in the UAE.

The Dubai-based performer is an early favourite in Expat Duets, the first-of-its-kind singing showdown that pits her and her singing partner against eight other Filipino singing duos — many of whom also hold titles in local and international singing competitions. Their showdown begins on Friday at Club Vegas, Holiday Inn Bur Dubai.

“I still want to be recognised as an international singer, if there is a chance,” a smiling Marcelo told Gulf News tabloid!. “If not, I’m contented with what I have now.”

Marcelo is currently a singer at a club in Dubai where she works with her husband, who is a DJ there. The couple left the Philippines for the UAE three years ago to find greener pastures and to continue their musical careers.

Marcelo rose to fame through Philippine Idol, however, the high didn’t last as long as she hoped.

“I didn’t have much of a career in the Philippines so I made another move for a chance to continue my singing career,” Marcelo said, adding that she left to take up a job offer in Abu Dhabi in 2015 when she no longer had a talent manager.

Marcelo said she is working on building a name for herself in the UAE despite criticism from some detractors.

“I hear a lot of comments from people questioning why I am here when I have a title in the Philippines,” Marcelo said. “For me, it’s my life and I know what I’m doing, and I’m doing this not just for myself but for my family.”

She is excited to take on a whole new challenge in her career.

“I feel very excited about this, especially since I am singing with my real life partner, Ijil. He’s very talented and I believe it is time to show it to the world. We will enjoy every weekly performance on Expat Duets and will do our best to entertain people,” she said.

In the showdown, Marcelo is up against international singer and internet sensation Virginia “La Ghie” Sanchez, Talentadong Pinoy Dubai representative Erick John Dizon, Norwich Got Talent 2012 champion Ryan Mayor, Pinoy Idol UK 2010 winner Gelo Bernal, among others. Only time can tell if the spotlight will be back on her permanently this time.

 

Don’t miss it!

What: Expat Duets

When: Fridays, 5pm (weekly showdown) and March 10, 5pm (grand finals)

Where: Club Vegas, Holiday Inn Bur Dubai

Tickets: Free during weekly showdown

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

