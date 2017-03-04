Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ album review: Showing off his talent

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ album review: Showing off his talent

The British singer-songwriter shoots out a dozen, vastly different songs that showcase his tremendous musical ability

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Don’t believe the title of Ed Sheeran’s new album. He doesn’t want to divide. His math this time is all about compiling, accumulating.

On Divide, the British singer-songwriter shoots out a dozen, vastly different songs that showcase his tremendous musical ability, from misty ballads to hip-hop. Each one is calculated to find a happy fan somewhere.

If you were looking for a consistent sound, move along. Sheeran’s third full-length album is a bit like the singer himself: in flux. He’s only 26 yet nostalgic for the days of first kisses. He’s in love, but misses his exes. He combines cynicism, idealism and beguiling insecurity.

“I beg you don’t be disappointed with the man I’ve become,” he sings in the terrific opening track Eraser, a hard-strumming meditation on fame akin to Eminem’s Lose Yourself. He mentions in two different songs that he has no college degree and calls himself “just a boy with a one-man show.”

The album has already produced big hits, including the foot-stomping U2-like rocker Castle on the Hill that’s destined for arena singalongs, and the slinky, spare Shape of You, bound for every dance floor.

But there are missteps, such as Perfect, with its swelling orchestra and sincerity, which seems written for a Disney movie. And the bluesy and overwrought Dive sounds like a John Mayer reject (Better ballads are How Would You Feel (Paean) and Happier.)

Then there are the experiments, like Galway Girl, an audacious mix of Celtic fiddle and rap, which just skirts the edge of parody. What Do I Know? — a rare and ginger foray into politics — comes off wishy-washy (“We could change this whole world with a piano.”)

Sheeran is best when he’s heartbroken and bitter and he’s gloriously both on New Man, a pop take-down of an ex-lover’s gym-sculpted new man. Later, when Sheeran’s voice breaks in Supermarket Flowers, a lovely farewell to a grandparent, it’s impossible not to be moved.

The CD continues his embrace of mathematical titles — previous albums include 2014’s X and 2011’s +. The new one is certain to add listeners, subtract a few weary of his inconsistency, but definitely multiply his bank account. However you divide it, Sheeran is a special talent.

More from Music

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

Also In Music

Bruno Mars shines at iHeartRadio Awards

Life & Style Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job