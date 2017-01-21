Adele, Metallica, John Legend at the Grammys

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Adele, Metallica, John Legend at the Grammys

The music event will be televised on February 12 from Los Angeles

  • Adele Image Credit: AP
  • John LegendImage Credit: AFP
  • Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield of MetallicaImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Adele will sing at this year’s Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced on Friday, offering her a chance at redemption a year after her set went musically awry.

The chart-topping English balladeer will perform a song at the televised February 12 gala in Los Angeles, joining the ranks of the previously announced John Legend and Metallica.

Last year at the Grammys, a microphone fell on the strings of the piano as she sang All I Ask off her blockbuster album 25.

The sound briefly went out and Adele’s voice drifted out of tune during the rest of the song.

The Recording Academy, which organises the music industry’s premier awards night, took responsibility for the snafu.

Adele made light of the situation, telling fans on Twitter that she sulked by indulging in a burger from California’s popular In-N-Out chain.

Adele, one of the top-selling artists of the 21st century, has previously won 10 Grammys.

She is in the running for five awards this year including in three of the most prestigious categories, although she trails in overall nominations with Beyonce in the lead.

More from Music

tags from this story

Adele
follow this tag on MGNAdele
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Adele
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Maggie Roche of The Roches dies at 65

Life & Style Gallery

Bollywood aces dazzle at Umang show

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?