Horoscope: January 18, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Tempting as it is to revive ideas or plans that are coming undone, you’re better off letting go of them now. This isn’t a failure but rather an opportunity to learn from what didn’t work. You’ll be able to employ those insights with the new, uncertain, yet intriguing options on the horizon. They’re unfamiliar, so may seem risky, but are actually bringing new excitement to the way you think, work and live.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Tedious and, often, unfair as the tasks you’re facing are, each is vital. Unrelated as these seem, each is freeing you to think and move swiftly when, on the 28th, your ruler Mars moves into Aries. This kick-starts a powerful cycle of action. The fewer your burdens are then, the better.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Dealing with those who seem determined to undermine your plans, yet who insist they want the same things you do, won’t be easy. But you can’t avoid the individual in question. They genuinely believe you’ll be happy with what they organise. Address this now, and frankly, or they’ll take over entirely.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Usually, when you’re facing a puzzling situation and are short of facts, you’ll talk things over with several people, knowing their mix of information will prove amazingly helpful. However, since others are as uninformed as you are, it’s unlikely your research will end up being joint effort.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Sometimes obstacles are important. In fact, what you learn in the process of overcoming them can offer powerful and lasting insights. However, the issues you’re currently facing aren’t nearly as informative and, even more, really aren’t yours to deal with. Observe them, learn what you can, but do no more.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Yet again you’re contending with either unfair restrictions or priorities that make sense to others but which you view as pointless. Before you go to battle over these, ask a few questions. Once you learn more, you’ll realise they aren’t merely in others’ best interests but would benefit you as well.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Making plans you know will be upsetting may seem unwise, but you’ve no choice. Things are moving swiftly and there’s no time to update anybody, and still less to explain what’s behind your manoeuvres. Bizarrely, others may be more aware of the circumstances in question than you think and have no objection.

Libra September 22 – October 22

While it’s understandable you’d rather sidestep certain potentially tricky matters, they aren’t going away. Still, put off tackling them until the 27th, when the confrontation between your ruler Venus and practical Saturn brings these to a head anyway. Better yet, this will force others who’ve been reluctant to get involved, too.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

One way of avoiding clashes about undesirable changes is to haggle over minor issues. You’ve done this in the past and it’s worked. A timely shift in circumstances enabled you to avoid those changes altogether. Now, however, you’re only delaying the inevitable. Bizarrely, once you’re involved, you’ll realise how worthwhile these are.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

The time has come to walk away from one particular arrangement or alliance. Once this meant a great deal to you, then keeping it afloat became your focus. According to your planetary setup, however, you owe it to yourself to acknowledge this is going nowhere fast, and end it swiftly.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

The time has come to tackle certain already tense issues. While, quite reasonably, you’ve tried to work around these, everybody knows they’re a problem that’s getting worse by the day. That being the case, you’re better off plunging in. Others will be more than cooperative, as you’ll soon discover.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

While you can’t prepare for something you don’t know about, the exciting if unexpected events triggered by the Aquarius New Moon, on the 28th, will trigger a major declutter your thinking and your life. In addition to clearing the way for coming weeks’ events, what you learn will considerably boost your spirits.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

While some promises are made in the enthusiasm of the moment, and are clearly not meant to last, others are more formal. The problem is, not everybody views these the same way and, in fact, one particular individual is upset you haven’t done as you intended. The sooner you discuss this, the better.