Horoscope: January 17, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Everybody dreams of opportunities that come from out of the blue. While you’ll welcome those indicated in your birthday chart, you still tend to be wary of any idea or offer that you haven’t personally checked out. Since the current swift pace prevents in depth questioning, your only option is to take a chance and learn from experience. Worrying as that seems initially, you’ll spot, deal with, and learn from any issues as they arise.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Having talked plans through with others, in depth, it’s time to take action. Now, to your surprise and shock, sudden questions arise that suggest things aren’t as clear as you thought. Tempting as it is to proceed with the hope everything works out, review those details, and before you do anything else.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Initially you thought you could avoid battles over who’s in charge of decision-making by getting others involved in actually making plans. The problem is, they assumed that meant you didn’t care, and were turning everything over to them. Discuss this now. And be frank. You really have no other option.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Nobody enjoys watching plans you’ve struggled to organise come undone. But the issues you’re facing are as unexpected as they are puzzling. Investigate these not merely to discover a solution but with an eye to learning as much as you can. Those insights will prove valuable, and in a number of settings.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Certain plans and ideas are appealing, but the odds are slim they’ll proceed as you currently imagine. Worrying as that sounds, you’re being urged to venture into unfamiliar territory. True, at the moment, sticking with what you know seems wise. Nevertheless, within a short time you’d realise how restrictive this is.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Now that you’re viewing recent clashes over seemingly unimportant issues from a more distant perspective, you’re recognising how little you understood about what others were facing. Tempting as it is to move on, it’s worth talking these over. And do it soon, while the actual conversations are still fresh in your mind.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Those who make arrangements, then alter them for no apparent reason, are irritating. Still, could these changes be in your best interests? At minimum, investigate them. Initially this may seem a waste of time. However, once you’ve learnt more, you’ll stop complaining and acknowledge they’re in your best interests.

Libra September 22 – October 22

This is one of those tricky periods during which, while you’re making plans or decisions that influence others, the individuals in question are oddly unwilling to discuss what you’re doing. Difficult as proceeding without their input is, you’ve no choice. Do what suits you. Surprisingly, it will be easier for everybody.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

You really can’t avoid revealing certain facts you’ve kept to yourself, some for a very long time. Initially, you thought these didn’t matter to others. At the time, that was probably true. But that was ages ago. Since then, their significance has changed, and dramatically. Don’t wait a moment longer. Discuss these now.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Nobody enjoys a lively exchange of ideas more than you. At minimum, they’ll be entertaining but, as you’ve learnt, they can lead to exciting discussions or, sometimes, new arrangements. However, before you can take certain plans forward, it’s essential you recognise and deal with those that need to come to an end.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

As enriching as you’ve found the discussions triggered by the influence of Mars on the communication angle of your chart, you’ve had enough talk and are ready for action. Or so it seems. Try to tackle even minor situations and you’ll realise you’re lacking conviction, short of facts or both.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

Someone you know is struggling with certain practical or financial issues. While you don’t for a minute think they consciously enjoy these, even they would admit they thrive on being the centre of the resulting dramas. Still, that doesn’t mean they’ll make the effort necessary to deal with these dilemmas.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Standing your ground against somebody who’s unpleasant on the best of days is no fun. But you must. While the individual in question may start out being aggressive, it’s all bluster. Be as aggressive in return and, because their position’s based on assumptions, not hard facts, they’ll give in, and with astonishing swiftness.