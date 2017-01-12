Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Horoscope: January 12, 2017

Astrologer Shelly von Strunckel reveals what’s in the stars for you today

Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Tabloid
 

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Although every sign is influenced by the Full Moon, the fact it takes place on your birthday indicates you’ve reached a turning point, personally, and in terms of close alliances, at home and out in the world. And, just as much, it’s about embracing your emotions in a way that you, as a cautious Capricorn, may have avoided. This isn’t just about relationships, it’s about being passionate about certain activities or pursuits, and in ways that previously you wouldn’t have considered possible.

Aries March 20 – April 18

You’ve no problem letting others know when you’re unhappy with something but, otherwise, complaining is a waste of time. Yet one particular individual doesn’t just complain about almost everything, they expect you to agree. While you can’t avoid them, you can keep the time you spend with them to a minimum.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Nobody would blame you for assuming certain individuals are in a provocative mood, and are actually enjoying upsetting others. Clear cut as that seems, they’re actually struggling with extremely difficult situations and have no idea how to conceal their concerns. Ask them what’s happening. What you learn will explain everything.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

While you’re busily looking for an explanation for issues as troublesome as they are persistent, the real problem is certain individuals are keeping crucial facts to themselves. And no amount of Gemini charm will get them to reveal a thing. For now, busy yourself elsewhere. It will be far less frustrating.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Although Mercury’s retrograde cycle ended last Sunday, you’re still dealing with fallout, in the form of misunderstandings, some minor, others of more far-reaching influence. Annoying as these are, if you’re willing to delve into them in greater depth, what you learn will be informative now and amazingly helpful in the future.

Leo July 22 – August 21

With your ruler the Sun positioned in the part of your chart that accents both practical matters and obligations, you’ve a long list of things to do. True, some are dull and others just plain boring. Bizarrely, once you’re involved, what you learn in the process will make them really rather fascinating.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

There’s no point in arguing with those whose facts are wrong. But after Mercury’s recent unsettling retrograde cycle, which ended last Sunday, it’s clear nobody is sure of even seemingly simple facts. Difficult as that idea is to accept, doing so would free you from all sorts of fears and worries.

Libra September 22 – October 22

The line between discussing concerns and actually seeking advice isn’t always clear. While you’re usually able to avoid confusion in such situations, somebody seems convinced you not only sought out their advice, they expect you to take it. Firmly but gently explain that’s not remotely what you had in mind.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For those born under the sign of Scorpio, strategy is second nature. You don’t even think about it but, instead, automatically consider what needs to be said, what doesn’t and, equally, what to avoid. In one particular situation, however, you must reveal considerably more than you have in the recent past.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Exciting as new plans and projects may be, those you’re currently considering will demand a rethink of your existing arrangements. Being an optimist, you firmly believe you can fit in those new activities and continue to pursue existing plans. Give this serious thought and you’ll realise it just won’t work.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

It’s rare you’re shy about asking for what you want or need. True, usually, the situation will be practical, which makes it easy to justify your desires. Now, however, the issue is purely personal, and you’ve no idea what to say. This won’t be simple, but you’ll learn a lot about yourself.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

There’s a fine line between the warm feelings that come with time spent with loved ones, whether it’s family who’re dear to you or romantic alliances, and the tendency to forgive certain individuals for their increasingly bothersome shortcomings. While addressing these won’t be easy, the longer you wait, the worse it will be.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Waste no time wondering how to break difficult facts to others. With things moving so swiftly, delicacies such diplomacy are an unnecessary luxury. You’ll need to discuss the actual situation in question in depth, then make plans based on hard facts, not hopes. After that, it’ll be smooth sailing.

More from Horoscope

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleHoroscope
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year