Horoscope: January 12, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Although every sign is influenced by the Full Moon, the fact it takes place on your birthday indicates you’ve reached a turning point, personally, and in terms of close alliances, at home and out in the world. And, just as much, it’s about embracing your emotions in a way that you, as a cautious Capricorn, may have avoided. This isn’t just about relationships, it’s about being passionate about certain activities or pursuits, and in ways that previously you wouldn’t have considered possible.

Aries March 20 – April 18

You’ve no problem letting others know when you’re unhappy with something but, otherwise, complaining is a waste of time. Yet one particular individual doesn’t just complain about almost everything, they expect you to agree. While you can’t avoid them, you can keep the time you spend with them to a minimum.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Nobody would blame you for assuming certain individuals are in a provocative mood, and are actually enjoying upsetting others. Clear cut as that seems, they’re actually struggling with extremely difficult situations and have no idea how to conceal their concerns. Ask them what’s happening. What you learn will explain everything.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

While you’re busily looking for an explanation for issues as troublesome as they are persistent, the real problem is certain individuals are keeping crucial facts to themselves. And no amount of Gemini charm will get them to reveal a thing. For now, busy yourself elsewhere. It will be far less frustrating.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Although Mercury’s retrograde cycle ended last Sunday, you’re still dealing with fallout, in the form of misunderstandings, some minor, others of more far-reaching influence. Annoying as these are, if you’re willing to delve into them in greater depth, what you learn will be informative now and amazingly helpful in the future.

Leo July 22 – August 21

With your ruler the Sun positioned in the part of your chart that accents both practical matters and obligations, you’ve a long list of things to do. True, some are dull and others just plain boring. Bizarrely, once you’re involved, what you learn in the process will make them really rather fascinating.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

There’s no point in arguing with those whose facts are wrong. But after Mercury’s recent unsettling retrograde cycle, which ended last Sunday, it’s clear nobody is sure of even seemingly simple facts. Difficult as that idea is to accept, doing so would free you from all sorts of fears and worries.

Libra September 22 – October 22

The line between discussing concerns and actually seeking advice isn’t always clear. While you’re usually able to avoid confusion in such situations, somebody seems convinced you not only sought out their advice, they expect you to take it. Firmly but gently explain that’s not remotely what you had in mind.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For those born under the sign of Scorpio, strategy is second nature. You don’t even think about it but, instead, automatically consider what needs to be said, what doesn’t and, equally, what to avoid. In one particular situation, however, you must reveal considerably more than you have in the recent past.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Exciting as new plans and projects may be, those you’re currently considering will demand a rethink of your existing arrangements. Being an optimist, you firmly believe you can fit in those new activities and continue to pursue existing plans. Give this serious thought and you’ll realise it just won’t work.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

It’s rare you’re shy about asking for what you want or need. True, usually, the situation will be practical, which makes it easy to justify your desires. Now, however, the issue is purely personal, and you’ve no idea what to say. This won’t be simple, but you’ll learn a lot about yourself.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

There’s a fine line between the warm feelings that come with time spent with loved ones, whether it’s family who’re dear to you or romantic alliances, and the tendency to forgive certain individuals for their increasingly bothersome shortcomings. While addressing these won’t be easy, the longer you wait, the worse it will be.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Waste no time wondering how to break difficult facts to others. With things moving so swiftly, delicacies such diplomacy are an unnecessary luxury. You’ll need to discuss the actual situation in question in depth, then make plans based on hard facts, not hopes. After that, it’ll be smooth sailing.