Horoscope: February 26, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While everybody is influenced by today’s eclipsed New Moon, the fact it’s in your sign and takes place on your birthday indicates you’re beginning a new cycle. True, initially, there’ll be surprises and, possibly, a few shakeups. Yet each of these is about examining elements of your life, relationships and activities that need to be rethought if not change dramatically. You’ve some ideas in mind already. Still, carefully note what comes your way. What’s least expected could be exactly what’s needed.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Last minute changes in plans may be frustrating but, as you’ve undoubtedly already noticed, recent changes have been timely and, often, brought amazing improvements to tricky situations. These changes continue but will be more dramatic. Still, go with the flow. Those improvements will be better than you imagined possible.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

There are many ways to say the single word ‘no’, and as a tactful Taurus, you know most of them. The problem is that one particular individual seems to be deaf to your words and efforts. The only way to stop them is to be as blunt as you are determined.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Usually you’re able to listen to the criticism of others without taking it too much to heart. Rather, you correctly recognise it’s more about the individual in question and their issues or doubts than your own. Still, the words of one particularly perceptive person are worth considering, and in depth.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

While you’ve right on your side, that doesn’t mean it’s wise to argue with one particularly difficult individual. The fact is, they pride themselves on being contentious. If you really want to get their attention, ignore them. Yes, pay no attention to their antics. You’ll be amazed how much that alters their behaviour.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Few things are more exasperating than, having worked hard to organise plans, watching them come undone. But with tricky planetary activity involving the unpredictable Uranus, between now and early March, such changes are inevitable. Knowing that, waste no time fine-tuning details. Instead, organise arrangements so they can withstand even dramatic changes.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Making halfway decisions or, similarly, taking halfway measures when tackling issues has always seemed a compromise. Yet not only is that what you’ll be doing, and in several situations over the coming week or so, it is by far the best way to deal with this exciting but unpredictable period.

Libra September 22 – October 22

After having lived out one of the most exciting, if unsettling, weeks of the past months, you’re ready for a break. While it’s understandable that you’d welcome it, the swift pace is about progress, and in many situations that’s badly needed. Life will soon be calmer, but not next week.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Usually when you’re facing difficult situations or tricky individuals, you’ll think things through on your own then, having made a plan, talk things over with others. In reality, you’ll inform the individuals in question about the plans you’ve made for them. While, usually, this works, at the moment it’s risky.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

It’s rare you get so caught up in the details of planning that you obsess about having things your way. But that’s exactly what you’re doing. The issue isn’t the actual situation but that the individual in question is far more manipulative than you realise. Bear this in mind when discussing arrangements.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

Once you understand that while changes are triggering considerable chaos in your life, you’re not alone, your perspective will be transformed. Instead of worrying in silence, you’ll talk things over with those around you, brainstorm ideas and solutions and, better yet, devise plans that wouldn’t otherwise have happened.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

It’s easy to forget that progress, that is, moving forward, means leaving certain elements of your life behind. For you, this variety of letting go is a real battle. If you can’t say farewell to these, at least begin to consider the possibility. Slowly but surely you’ll get used to the idea.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Often, life’s changes actually involve no more than rearranging things. But the events being triggered by the powerful Pisces eclipsed New Moon and the current equally powerful planetary activity are about true, and lasting, breakthroughs. Any doubts you’re struggling with regarding these will soon be replaced by excitement and optimism.