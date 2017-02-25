Horoscope: February 25, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Being able to talk over both the facts of crucial matters and, just as much, your feelings is always important. And with the communication planet Mercury actually moving into Pisces on your birthday, this is the planets’ gift to you. It’s about discussions with others but, even more, it’s about a frank exchange of ideas regarding what, and who, matters most to you and, equally, what needs to be changed or, quite possibly, come to an end.

Aries March 20 – April 18

Because you think and, often, speak swiftly, you sometimes ignore your intuition. Now that the ideas planet Mercury has moved into Pisces, which is all about such feelings, it’s worth taking things at a slower pace, one that will allow you to sense, and take advantage of the resulting astonishing insights.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

By and large, you’re able to deal with even the most difficult of individuals without a problem. Yet now you’re feeling the pressure with those you’d usually handle with ease. Actually, there’s no better time than now to gently but firmly confront them about their increasingly irritating attitude or behaviour.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Every sign is influenced by this weekend’s eclipsed New Moon. However, because it accents your activities out in the world, sudden changes are likely. Worrying as these may be initially, once you’ve learnt more, you’ll realise they’re timely breakthroughs, although they not necessarily in the form you’d anticipated.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

It’s not easy to break away from habits that once were both healthy and reassuring but which have turned into an excuse not to make changes. They’ve been plenty of opportunities to take a fresh approach, but you’ve always had an excuse. Now events are forcing the issue.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Be aware that there’s a difference between making decisions, which are indeed pressing, and those decisions being final. While you’d usually regard such halfway commitments as a compromise, in this particular case, it’s not only a wise strategy, by taking this approach, you’re giving yourself time to explore your options.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

When things go wrong, whether it’s about plans or misunderstandings with others, you’ll often review events in an effort to understand where the problem first arose. However, with so much in disarray, you’re urged to wait until the dust settles. Only after that will any such analysis be worthwhile.

Libra September 22 – October 22

Looking back on the coming week’s events, you’ll remember them as thrilling and it being a period of breakthroughs. However, with powerful planetary activity involving Mars, the fortunate Jupiter and unpredictable Uranus, each day will bring surprises. Unsettling as these are, in the end, they’ll come together magnificently.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

From your perspective, life is easier when you know what, and who, you’re dealing with and decisions have been turned into point by point plans. Yet, as may already have become clear, at the moment, life isn’t that simple. Make plans, yes. But expect changes every day, if not every hour.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

For most of your life you’ve listened to those who suggest you plan ahead carefully, then ignored much of what they said and organised things to suit you. However, between now and mid-March’s Full Moon, which accents decisions involving others, you’ll need to pay close attention to the ideas and priorities of others.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

No matter how much thought you’ve given to certain arrangements, judging by the coming week’s intense but exciting planetary activity, they’re unlikely to remain as first conceived. In fact, changes could be dramatic. Tempting as it is to rein these in, you’re encouraged to explore absolutely everything. You’ll be glad you did.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

If ever there was a time to listen to, then ignore, conventional advice it’s now. The actual situations you’re dealing with are being transformed, often beyond recognition. You already sense this and the nature of these changes will become increasingly clear over the coming weeks. The more you explore, the better.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

You could easily blame others for not taking arrangements seriously or being distracted when they knew certain plans meant a lot to you. But the fact is, everybody and every sign is influenced by the current eclipse and the coming days’ dramatic planetary activity. Don’t take disappointments too much to heart.