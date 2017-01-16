Miss Universe Q&A: What Philippine titlists said

Venus Raj answers her final question at the Miss Universe pageant.

Cebu: In beauty pageants like Miss Universe, the question and answer portion is one of the most awaited parts of the show.

With the Philippines hosting the event for the second time, we revisit some of memorable answers by Filipino contestants during the past pageants.

Gloria Maria Diaz (Miss Universe 1969)

Question: If a man from the moon landed in your hometown, what would you do to entertain him?

Answer: Just the same things I do. I think that if he has been on the moon for so long, I think when he comes over, he wants a change, I guess.

Maria Margarita Moran (Miss Universe 1973)

Question: Let’s make believe that all of a sudden you have a million dollars. What’s the first thing you would buy and why would you buy?

Answer: A house and lot, because it’s the most expensive thing and I can’t afford it. If I had a million bucks, I’d buy a house and lot and live by myself and other people, of course.

Charlene Mae Gonzalez Bonnin (finalist, Miss Universe 1994)

Question: How many islands are in the Philippines?

Answer: High tide or low tide?

Miriam Redito Quiambao (Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up)

Question: If Miss Universe would become pregnant during her reign, should she be allowed to continue as Miss Universe?

Answer: That’s a very difficult situation to be in, and I believe that the Miss Universe if ever she becomes pregnant, I believe that she should continue with her reign if she has been a good example to be a Miss Universe; if she has pursued all the goals that she had in the first place.

Maria Venus Bayonito Raj (Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up)

Question: What is one big mistake that you made in your life, and what did you do to make it right?

Answer: In my 22 years of existence, I can say that there is nothing major, major, I mean, problem that I’ve done in my life because I am very confident with my family, with the love that they are giving to me. So, thank you so much that I am here. Thank you, thank you so much.

Shamcey Supsup (Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up)

Question: Would you change your religious beliefs to marry the person you love? Why or why not?

Answer: If I had to change my religious beliefs, I would not marry the person that I love, because the first person that I love is God, who created me. And I have my faith and my principles, and this is what makes me who I am. And if that person loves me, he should love my God, too.