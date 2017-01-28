Miss Universe coronation a working day, Duterte declares

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Miss Universe coronation a working day, Duterte declares

Those who want to watch the event at Pasay City’s SM Mall of Asia Arena or on TV must take a leave of absence, the presidential palace says

  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (centre),and Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo (centreleft) with Miss UniveImage Credit: AP
  • Host Steve Harvey and the 86 Miss Universe contestants on stage during rehearsal at the Mall of Asia Arena.Image Credit: Alex Mertz
Tabloid
 

President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte has declared Miss Universe coronation day on January 30 a working day, despite calls for him to declare a holiday, officials said.

Those who want to watch the event at Pasay City’s SM Mall of Asia Arena or on TV must take a leave of absence, said Malacanang, the presidential palace.

Earlier, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo said a holiday on January 30 would be good “so everybody could watch the event”.

Another petitioner, Congressman Winston Castelo said it will give Filipinos “the opportunity to witness in their own backyard a contest where Filipinas have proven to excel and become certified champions of beauty and brain”.

Because of Duterte’s decision, Secretary Teo advised ticket holders to come as early as possible because of strict screening and inspection by police at the event’s venue.

“Traffic will not be re-routed,” Teo reminded ticket-holders.

Staying in a hotel would be ideal for ticket holders, advised Teo, but added that almost all hotels near the venue have been fully booked — more than 85 candidates have an entourage of 20 to 30 each.

Duterte was given a ticket, but has not yet responded if he will attend coronation day, Teo said.

In late December, Duterte advised organisers that street dwellers should not be hidden during the Miss Universe pageant.

“As far as I know, anecdotally, the president has said, ‘Oh, leave them there so that the people see exactly where we are. We are not hiding our true situation,” said Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella when asked about Duterte’s “official rules” for the event.

“When we presented it [event’s plan] to President Duterte, the first thing he said: ‘Don’t close the roads, don’t hide people. Let’s show that despite poverty, there is beauty in this country,’” Secretary Teo quoted the president as saying at the time.

Street dwellers near Manila City Hall and Baywalk on Roxas Boulevard — near the SM Mall of Asia Arena, were scheduled to be rounded up in early January.

Social workers and policemen had rounded up at least 100 homeless people in Manila in December, one month before the international event.

The social welfare department hid them in resorts during the visits of US President Barack Obama in April 2014; Pope Francis in January 2015; and Manila’s hosting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in November 2015.

More from Glamour

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourPageants

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Glamour

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads