UAE retailer hiring ‘real people’ for runway show

Dubai: Step aside, Tyra Banks, a major retailer in the UAE is ditching fashion models in favour of “real” people to showcase its latest collection this year.

Value fashion brand MAX, which has a strong presence in more than 300 stores across 16 countries, announced that it is going to recruit a total of 30 UAE residents who are not professional models to walk down the ramp during its Spring 2017 show in February.

Dubbed “Fashion for Real People,” the new campaign seeks to inspire millions more to accept how they look or their distinctive personality, and to celebrate the “innate sense of style” that all real people possess.

The upcoming show is already creating a stir among parents with children interested in fashion. "When is it? I'm going to let my daughter join in the show," said one Asian expatriate.

UAE residents who want to grace the catwalk for the first time are invited to attend the various castings taking place in different locations starting today, January 9.

The first casting call will be at MAX outlet in Ibn Battuta Mall on January 9 to 10, from 12 pm to 5pm. The next day, January 11, also from 12pm to 5pm, more participants will be screened at the retailer’s outlet in Bur Dubai.

More castings are scheduled on January 12 in Max Oasis Mall and on January 15 and 16 in MAX Al Ghurair, also from 12 pm to 5pm.

This is the first time the mid-market brand is using only “real” people for a huge fashion show. A spokesperson for the company said the opportunity is open to anyone between the ages of 6 and 40, and that there is no specific requirement like height, skin color or nationality.

“[This is] open to all age groups between 6-40. No other requirements,” the spokesperson told Gulf News.

A number of brands have recently jumped into the ‘real-people-in-fashion’ bandwagon. Donna Karan hired non-professional models to walk down the ramp during the DKNY fashion show at New York Fashion Week in 2014. J.Crew did the same thing during its show in 2016 that featured men and women of different sizes and ethnicities.

Castings:

MAX Ibn Battuta: 9th & 10th January 12pm – 5pm

MAX Bur Dubai: 11th January 12pm – 5pm

MAX Oasis Mall: 12th January 12pm – 5pm

MAX Al Ghurair: 15th & 16th January 12pm – 5pm