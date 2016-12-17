The Directory: How to do the UAE winter in style

Winter in the UAE is unlike winter any where else. So to make sure you stay on top of your style game, The Directory reached out to Andrew Barker, the editorial director at Mr Porter, and Adam Welch, the editor of The Daily at the website, to help us out. This is what they came up with:

Andrew Barker

Short sleeve polo

Havana style has been popular over the past couple of seasons, particularly for Spring 2017, so stay ahead of the game with camp collared shirts, washed-out pastels and relaxed trousers. This short sleeve polo shirt by Dries Van Noten is made from a mesh fabric that maximises ventilation on a sultry evening stroll while still keeping you warm.

Grooming

It’s still important to look after your skin in the winter months whether it be sunny or not. The Mr Porter grooming kit contains 12 essential products to bolster your daily routine, featuring Dr Sebagh’s serum, Oribe haircare, Baxter of California under eye cream and Lab Series age rescue and face lotion. All of which leave your skin and hair restored and ready for the cooler climate ahead.

Printed trousers

Famous for using bold colour and prints, Etro have taken on the great-outdoors trend in this single pleat pair of linen trousers. Just make sure you keep the rest of your outfit simple and wear with a lightweight jumper and slip-on sneakers.

Sunglasses

On days when it’s sunny, even if it is a bit breezy, make sure you’re equipped with a good pair of sunglasses. Max Pittion relaunched in 2013 under the creative direction of musician John Mayer and designer Tommy O’Gara, making archival sunnies. If they’re good enough for Mayer, they’re suitably given the seal of approval by us.



Adam Welch

Swim shorts

Don’t let your guard down in the winter months. Selecting the right swim shorts is fundamental to feeling and looking good on the beach, so not only should you choose a pair that suits your personality and holiday type but you should also put together some complementary outfits. Thorsun swimwear is fun, stylish and practical, and inspired by Savile Row shapes, making it expertly tailored with vibrant Mexican heritage prints.

Denim jacket

If you want to update your classic Acne Studios denim jacket for the climate, opt for a slightly more distressed style. This version by Saturday’s NYC is a brilliant choice for those wanting a bit more. Wear it over a crisp white shirt or T-shirt to add a bit of attitude to your casual wardrobe.

Shoes

Common Projects have become a cult favourite sneaker, due to their minimal aesthetic and versatility. This special-edition pair is made from durable-leather in a tennis-shoe shape which will never date. Ideal for wearing with denim, chinos and shorts.

Go get yours

All products are available at mrporter.com.