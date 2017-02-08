Style Diary – A girl’s best friend

Nothing to wear... Style Diary is here to help

It’s very easy to fall into the insta-scrolling, search engine scanning trap when hunting down online style inspiration.

When you finally look up from your screen, you realise you’ve spent hours meticulously scrolling through feed after feed – all the while you’re still in your dressing gown – and more importantly you still have no idea what to wear.

“Fashion’s fade, style is eternal ” -Yves Saint Laurent

Cue Style Diary…

From fresh off the press fashion news and runway coverage to top styling and shopping tips – we’ll bring you the very latest in luxury and high-street style inspiration.

Just think of us as your less chaotic, more fun-packed personal diary…AKA your new best friend!

And, here at Style Diary we couldn't agree more.

If you have an outfit you feel deserves to be added to our 'Best Dressed' then email it over to amcginley@gulfnews.com to be added to our 'Style Hall of Fame'.

Similarly, if you are struggling to find a specific item of clothing, pair of shoes or accessory - send over a picture and we will endeavour to locate your must-have!